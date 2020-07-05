TBT: Ethan Happ, Team Hines Fall to Sideline Cancer

Those watching The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Sunday afternoon witnessed some classic Ethan Happ efficiency on the floor. Unfortunately, Team Hines will not advance to the next round.

Sideline Cancer, the No. 22 seed in TBT, came back from a 12-point third quarter deficit to upset No. 11 Team Hines 93-91 in an entertaining matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Former Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene -- who finished the contest with a game-high 29 points -- found the room and separation with Happ mismatched on him to drain the winning shot. Sideline Cancer will now advance to the next round of the tournament.

Happ finished with 20 points and six rebounds on the afternoon. Four of the boards came on the offensive end for the Milan, Ill., native. He made eight of 13 from the field and converted on four of five from the free throw line.

The former Badger also contributed two assists, two blocks and one steal in about 28 minutes of action on the court.

Former Maryland big man Diamond Stone put together a strong performance for Sideline Cancer, scoring 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The Milwaukee native made three of 10 from three-point range and also pulled down six rebounds in about 28 minutes of playing time.

Sideline Cancer shot 50% from the field (36 of 72), while Team Hines made 45.5% (30 of 66)

On Saturday, three Badgers -- Vitto Brown, Khalil Iverson and Trevon Hughes -- helped Big X advance to the next round in a 79-74 win over D2.

Boasting seven players who used to play in the Big Ten Conference, Big X now moves on to take on Red Scare, a team that is compromised mostly of Dayton alumni, on Wednesday (1 p.m. CT).

*All stats courtesy of TBT's StatBroadcast feed