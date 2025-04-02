Third Wisconsin basketball player puts his name into transfer portal
Maybe this is just going to be the norm moving forward in the world of college basketball. Despite having plenty of minutes coming open due to graduation, and not really breaking the bank to bring in transfers, the Wisconsin men have lost a third player to the portal.
Chris Hodges joins Daniel Freitag and Camren Hunter in the transfer portal, joining some 1,000-plus others who have done the same this offseason. Or rather, not really an offseason yet as the NCAA Tournament Final Four has yet to be played.
Hodges, a native of Illinois, saw action in 39 games during three years after joining the Badgers in the Class of 2021. This past season, he played in 15 games, seeing three minutes in the two NCAA Tournament games for Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-9, 257-pound forward scored one point this past season, making a free throw vs. Detroit Mercy back in December. Hodges made a free throw last year vs. Maryland in the Big Ten Conference Tournament where he also grabbed four rebounds.
As a freshman, Hodges had his lone field goal at Wisconsin vs. Michigan State. He spent his first season in Madison, Wisconsin taking a redshirt year.