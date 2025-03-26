Transfer portal: Could former Pittsburgh standout be headed to Wisconsin?
Could the Wisconsin men look to a former foe for help in 2025-26? Pittsburgh’s Amsal Delalic is in the transfer portal, and appears to be a target for Greg Gard and the Badgers.
Back in November at the Greenmier Tip-Off in the championship game of the Mountain Division, Delalic saw the court for 16 minutes vs. Wisconsin. In that time, he went 4-for-4 from the field with a 3-pointer, scoring nine points with an assist and a rebound.
Delalic did have three fouls called on him in that time as he battled against the post players of the Badgers. Wisconsin would win the game, 81-75, as part of its 7-0 start to the season, dealing Pittsburgh its first loss in the process.
The 6-foot-8 freshman Delalic played in 21 games for the Panthers, making two starts. He averaged 3.8 points per game on 46 percent shooting, getting just over 13 minutes a contest.
Delalic, who is from Bosnia and Herzegovina, scored a career-high 14 points against Miami, going 6 of 13 from the field with two 3-pointers. He played just nine minutes in a loss to Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament after getting 25 and 17 in the last two regular season games.
According to The Portal Report, he has heard from Wisconsin along with Clemson, Penn State and Utah since entering the portal.