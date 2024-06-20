Tyler Wahl gets NBA draft workout with hometown Timberwolves
The Lakeville, Minnesota native worked out for the Wolves.
Former Wisconsin Badgers star forward Tyler Wahl participated in an NBA draft workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
Hailing from Lakeville, Minn., the hometown Timberwolves are Wahl's third public workout, joining the Jazz from earlier this week and the Bucks.
Wahl had a storied five-year career at Wisconsin, appearing in 162 games and starting 120 of them. He has not found himself in many mock drafts heading into next week's NBA draft, but he proved to be a versatile player during his time in Madison.
Round 1 of the NBA draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 26 and Round 2 will be June 27 at 3 p.m. CT.
