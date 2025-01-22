Valiant Wisconsin effort comes up short at UCLA, 85-83
The 18th-ranked Wisconsin men did everything they could to try and mount a comeback Tuesday night at UCLA.
In the end, it was too little, too late, as the Bruins held on for an 85-83 victory.
UCLA (13-6, 4-4) got clutch free throws from Skyy Clark in the final seconds to secure the win.
The Badgers (15-4, 5-3) had it within a single point when John Blackwell knocked down a 3-pointer with a minute to play. UCLA’s Sebastian Mack, though, was 1 of 2 at the free throw line before giving way to Clark to seal it.
Aday Mara had 22 off the bench and Mack added 19 from there, as they duo went 15-for-19 at the free throw line. Tyler Bilodeau scored 16 and Clark had 12.
Blackwell scored 23 with four rebounds and four assists, John Tonje added 24 with six made 3-pointers and Steven Crowl scored 11.
Wisconsin finished the night 15 of 30 from the 3-point line, shooting 51 percent from the field. They were exceptional from the charity stripe again, going 18-for-21.
The Badgers, who had not lost since a Dec. 10 contest at Illinois, return to the floor Sunday when they host Nebraska.