All Badgers

Valiant Wisconsin effort comes up short at UCLA, 85-83

No. 18 Badgers see their win streak snapped on the road

Dana Becker

John Blackwell had another big game, but Wisconsin lost at UCLA Tuesday night.
John Blackwell had another big game, but Wisconsin lost at UCLA Tuesday night. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 18th-ranked Wisconsin men did everything they could to try and mount a comeback Tuesday night at UCLA.

In the end, it was too little, too late, as the Bruins held on for an 85-83 victory.

UCLA (13-6, 4-4) got clutch free throws from Skyy Clark in the final seconds to secure the win. 

The Badgers (15-4, 5-3) had it within a single point when John Blackwell knocked down a 3-pointer with a minute to play. UCLA’s Sebastian Mack, though, was 1 of 2 at the free throw line before giving way to Clark to seal it. 

Aday Mara had 22 off the bench and Mack added 19 from there, as they duo went 15-for-19 at the free throw line. Tyler Bilodeau scored 16 and Clark had 12.

Blackwell scored 23 with four rebounds and four assists, John Tonje added 24 with six made 3-pointers and Steven Crowl scored 11. 

Wisconsin finished the night 15 of 30 from the 3-point line, shooting 51 percent from the field. They were exceptional from the charity stripe again, going 18-for-21. 

The Badgers, who had not lost since a Dec. 10 contest at Illinois, return to the floor Sunday when they host Nebraska. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball