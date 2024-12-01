Where does Wisconsin fit in the Big Ten basketball power rankings?
Not many teams have the kind of early-season resume that the Wisconsin men currently hold.
The Badgers earned a big win over a highly-ranked Arizona squad earlier this year, and open Big Ten Conference play this week vs. Michigan.
But are wins over the Wildcats, Pittsburgh and UCF enough to place them atop the latest conference power rankings? Read further and find out.
Here are the Big Ten power rankings for Dec. 2:
1. Wisconsin Badgers
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Purdue Boilermakers
4. Illinois Fighting Illinis
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Michigan State Spartans
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
8. Ohio State Buckeyes
9. UCLA Bruins
10. Penn State Nittany Lions
11. Nebraska Cornhuskers
12. Maryland Terrapins
13. Michigan Wolverines
14. Iowa Hawkeyes
15. Northwestern Wildcats
16. USC Trojans
17. Washington Huskies
18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Still plenty to sort out with the Big Ten
The conference as a whole really hasn’t been tested much outside of a game here or a game there. Not many teams attended some of the big early-season invitationals, meaning we will find out a lot more about a lot more teams in the coming weeks.
Before the calendar turns to 2025, league games will begin, starting with a doozy between Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday night. Iowa will play Northwestern and Washington takes on UCLA that same evening.
The Badgers also have a strong non-conference test coming up at Marquette on Saturday, Dec. 7, as Rutgers plays Ohio State, Michigan State hosts Nebraska, Iowa heads to Michigan and USC takes on Washington that same day.