Where does Wisconsin fit in the latest Big Ten college basketball power rankings?
Despite not receiving much love from the college basketball voters, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team sits solidly in the upper part of the Big Ten power rankings heading into 2025.
It has been a bit of an up-and-down couple of months for the Badgers, who have gone 10-1 outside of league play, losing their two conference games in tough fashion.
Now, though, Wisconsin has some momentum back on its side as they prepare to open 2025 against Iowa at home.
Leading the way in the latest power rankings is Oregon, who is ranked in the Top 10 by both the AP and the Coaches. The Ducks, in the Big Ten for the first time, also won the football conference championship earlier this year.
Here is a look at the latest men’s Big Ten college basketball power rankings:
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings
1. Oregon (11-1, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Weber State
- NET ranking: 15
2. Michigan State (10-2, 2-0)
- Next game: Dec. 30 vs. Western Michigan
- NET ranking: 23
3. UCLA (10-2, 2-0)
- Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Gonzaga
- Net ranking: 21
4. Michigan (9-3, 2-0)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Western Kentucky
- Net ranking: 24
5. Illinois (8-3, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Chicago State
- Net ranking: 14
6. Wisconsin (10-3, 0-2)
- Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Iowa
- Net ranking: 37
7. Maryland (10-2, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Net ranking: 7
8. Purdue (8-4, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Toledo
- Net ranking: 36
9. Penn State (10-2, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Penn
- Net ranking: 32
10. Nebraska (9-2, 1-1)
- Next game: Jan. 1 vs. Oregon State
- Net ranking: 52
11. Northwestern (9-3, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Northeastern
- Net ranking: 54
12. Ohio State (8-4, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Indiana State
- Net ranking: 22
13. Iowa (9-3, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 30 vs. New Hampshire
- Net ranking: 49
14. Indiana (9-3, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Winthrop
- Net ranking: 67
15. Rutgers (7-5, 1-1)
- Next game: Dec. 30 vs. Columbia
- Net ranking: 91
16. USC (9-4, 1-1)
- Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Michigan
- Net ranking: 94
17. Washington (8-4, 0-2)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. NJIT
- Net ranking: 118
18. Minnesota (7-5, 0-2)
- Next game: Dec. 29 vs. Morgan State
- Net ranking: 155