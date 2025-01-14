All Badgers

Where does Wisconsin fit in the latest Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings?

Illinois leads the way in the Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings

Dana Becker

Illinois guard Tre White (22) and Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) have their teams riding high right now.
Illinois guard Tre White (22) and Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) have their teams riding high right now. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It really is anybody’s race in the Big Ten Conference with just over a month to play, as several teams are all within striking distance of one another.

That makes putting together the latest power rankings tough, as it is a pool of a lot of quality teams without really a defacto No. 1.

For now, Illinois sits atop things thanks to four key victories throughout the year. Oregon is second followed by Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan. Red-hot Wisconsin, winners of five in a row, comes in at No. 6.

Below is the latest Big Ten Conference men’s basketball power rankings:

1. Illinois (12-4)

  • Next Game: at Indiana, January 14

2. Oregon (15-2)

  • Next Game: vs. Purdue, January 18

3. Michigan State (14-2)

  • Next Game: vs. Penn State, January 15

4. Purdue (13-4)

  • Next Game: at Washington, January 15

5. Michigan (13-3)

  • Next Game: at Minnesota, January 16

6. Wisconsin (13-3)

  • Next Game: vs. Ohio State, January 14

7. Maryland (12-4)

  • Next Game: at Northwestern, January 16

8. UCLA (11-5)

  • Next Game: vs. Iowa, January 17

9. Ohio State (10-6)

  • Next Game: at Wisconsin, January 14

10. Nebraska (12-4)

  • Next Game: vs. Rutgers, January 16

11. Iowa (12-4)

  • Next Game: at Southern Cal, January 14

12. Penn State (12-5)

  • Next Game: at Michigan State, January 15

13. Northwestern (10-6)

  • Next Game: vs. Maryland, January 16

14. Indiana (13-4)

  • Next Game: vs. Illinois, January 14

15. Southern Cal (10-6)

  • Next Game: vs. Iowa, January 14

16. Washington (9-7)

  • Next Game: vs. Purdue, January 15

17. Rutgers (8-8)

  • Next Game: at Nebraska, January 16

18. Minnesota (8-8)

  • Next Game: vs. Michigan, January 16
Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball