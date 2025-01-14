Where does Wisconsin fit in the latest Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings?
It really is anybody’s race in the Big Ten Conference with just over a month to play, as several teams are all within striking distance of one another.
That makes putting together the latest power rankings tough, as it is a pool of a lot of quality teams without really a defacto No. 1.
For now, Illinois sits atop things thanks to four key victories throughout the year. Oregon is second followed by Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan. Red-hot Wisconsin, winners of five in a row, comes in at No. 6.
Below is the latest Big Ten Conference men’s basketball power rankings:
1. Illinois (12-4)
- Next Game: at Indiana, January 14
2. Oregon (15-2)
- Next Game: vs. Purdue, January 18
3. Michigan State (14-2)
- Next Game: vs. Penn State, January 15
4. Purdue (13-4)
- Next Game: at Washington, January 15
5. Michigan (13-3)
- Next Game: at Minnesota, January 16
6. Wisconsin (13-3)
- Next Game: vs. Ohio State, January 14
7. Maryland (12-4)
- Next Game: at Northwestern, January 16
8. UCLA (11-5)
- Next Game: vs. Iowa, January 17
9. Ohio State (10-6)
- Next Game: at Wisconsin, January 14
10. Nebraska (12-4)
- Next Game: vs. Rutgers, January 16
11. Iowa (12-4)
- Next Game: at Southern Cal, January 14
12. Penn State (12-5)
- Next Game: at Michigan State, January 15
13. Northwestern (10-6)
- Next Game: vs. Maryland, January 16
14. Indiana (13-4)
- Next Game: vs. Illinois, January 14
15. Southern Cal (10-6)
- Next Game: vs. Iowa, January 14
16. Washington (9-7)
- Next Game: vs. Purdue, January 15
17. Rutgers (8-8)
- Next Game: at Nebraska, January 16
18. Minnesota (8-8)
- Next Game: vs. Michigan, January 16