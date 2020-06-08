AllBadgers
Will Ryan, Son of Former Wisconsin Coach Bo Ryan, Named Green Bay Men's Basketball Head Coach

Jake Kocorowski

The Ryan name returns to Wisconsin basketball, just not in Madison.

Green Bay officially announced that Will Ryan has become head coach of its men's basketball program on Sunday evening. Reports surfaced from the Green Bay Press-Gazette and WBAY earlier in the weekend about the news. 

As the release notes, Ryan moves back to the Badger State from Division II Wheeling University, but prior to that he served on staffs at Ohio, North Dakota State, and Wisconsin.

Of course, he is the oldest son of former UW head coach Bo Ryan, and he worked for his father from 2002 to 2007. North Dakota State's profile of Will Ryan shows his roles during his time with the Badgers included volunteer assistant (2002-04), video coordinator (2004-05) and director of basketball operations (2005-07). 

Near the bottom of the press release, a few familiar names spoke about the hiring of Will Ryan, including Rob Jeter and Saul Phillips. Current Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard praised the hire in a statement:

"Will Ryan is a coaching natural. I've literally watched him grow up over the last 30 years from being a ball boy at UW-Platteville games, to coaching him as a player at Platteville High School and with the Pioneers, to the start of his coaching career with us at Wisconsin. You could tell early he was so at ease on the floor as a player and in his initial coaching roles. He saw, thought, and understood the game in a way that was way beyond his years. His knowledge of the game is exceptional, and combined with his level-headed demeanor and ability to communicate with today's student-athlete, he's a great fit for UW-Green Bay. I'm really happy for Will, Emily, and their three boys to return to their Wisconsin roots and be closer to their friends and family."

