Wisconsin adds transfer portal guard Braeden Carrington from Tulsa

Braeden Carrington commits to Wisconsin after entering transfer portal from Tulsa

Dana Becker

Braeden Carrington, who started his college career at Minnesota, has landed at Wisconsin following a season with Tulsa.
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has landed a fourth player through the transfer portal. Former Tulsa guard Braeden Carrington committed to the Badgers on Thursday.

Carrington, a 6-foot-4 Minnesota, native, started his career in the Big Ten Conference with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He played two seasons, making 10 starts in 2023-24 while averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

As a freshman, he posted just under six points and 3.6 rebounds a night.

For the 2024-25 season, Carrington transferred to Tulsa, making 19 starts while playing in 29 games. He averaged career-highs in points (7.4), rebounds (4.8), assists (1.7) and minutes played (26.8).

Carrington knocked down 44 three-pointers this past year, shooting 34 percent from long-range. For his career, he has made 31 percent of his 3-pointers while scoring 480 points with 310 rebounds, 100 assists, 62 steals and 29 blocks.

