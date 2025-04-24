Wisconsin adds transfer portal guard Braeden Carrington from Tulsa
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has landed a fourth player through the transfer portal. Former Tulsa guard Braeden Carrington committed to the Badgers on Thursday.
Carrington, a 6-foot-4 Minnesota, native, started his career in the Big Ten Conference with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He played two seasons, making 10 starts in 2023-24 while averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
As a freshman, he posted just under six points and 3.6 rebounds a night.
For the 2024-25 season, Carrington transferred to Tulsa, making 19 starts while playing in 29 games. He averaged career-highs in points (7.4), rebounds (4.8), assists (1.7) and minutes played (26.8).
Carrington knocked down 44 three-pointers this past year, shooting 34 percent from long-range. For his career, he has made 31 percent of his 3-pointers while scoring 480 points with 310 rebounds, 100 assists, 62 steals and 29 blocks.