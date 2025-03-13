Wisconsin advances at Big Ten Tournament behind Tonje, Winter
John Tonje and Nolan Winter both scored 18 to help the Wisconsin men punch a ticket into the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Badgers advanced by eliminating Northwestern, 70-63, from Indianapolis. They will now take on UCLA Friday afternoon.
Outside of Tonje and Winter, the rest of the team struggled, as Wisconsin hit the floor for the first time this week. Tonje was 7 of 14 and Winter hit 4 of 5 while the rest of the Badgers made just 11 field goals combined.
Kamari McGee had eight off the bench while Tonje and Steven Crowl both grabbed seven rebounds. Max Klesmit returned to action, scoring nine points in 24 minutes.
For Northwestern, Nick Martinelli had 22 with seven rebounds.
Wisconsin and UCLA met once during the regular season, as the Bruins picked up an 85-83 victory on their home floor.