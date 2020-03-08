AllBadgers
Watch the Badgers Return to Kohl Center as Big Ten Champions

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- With Wisconsin's win at Indiana on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers claimed a share of the Big Ten regular season championship -- its first since 2015. Depending upon how Sunday shakes out with contests involving No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State, Greg Gard's program could sit alone atop the league.

Regardless, the team returned to Madison hours after the victory, and many fans warmly welcomed and greeted the players, the coaches and the staff back home.

AllBadgers.com traveled down to the UW campus and captured the Badgers' celebration. Check out the above video and see how Brevin Pritzl, Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison and others responded to the cheers and applause upon getting off that coach bus.

We will have more videos and quotes coming up on Sunday from head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers made available inside the Kohl Center. For now, check out the rest of AllBadgers.com's coverage below regarding the Big Ten champs. 

