On Indiana's Senior Day, on the road inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers fought back and pulled off a dramatic 60-56 win over the Hoosiers in a Saturday matinee.

The victory in Bloomington this weekend clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season championship for UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten). After dropping a road contest at Minnesota on Feb. 5 that situated Greg Gard's team at 6-6 within conference play, the team finished its schedule with eight consecutive wins.

AllBadgers.com will be down at the Kohl Center starting at 4 p.m. CT to capture the celebratory activities with the men's basketball program. I will have video highlights, interviews, stories and a lot more up thereafter.

For now, many Badgers (both current and former) and others reacted to the conference title on social media after the win. Check out their tweets, and be sure to come back to AllBadgers.com later on Saturday afternoon for more from Madison.

