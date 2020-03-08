Greg Gard on Wisconsin Winning the Big Ten Championship, Howard Moore

MADISON, Wis. -- After a title-clinching win on the road, after the trip back to Madison, after the warm greeting of fans outside the Kohl Center, the Wisconsin Badgers decompressed inside the arena. More hugs with staff and friends, more pictures with families next to the Big Ten Championship trophy, an energy of accomplishment filling the meeting area.

Before claiming a share of the conference's regular season championship on Saturday with its 60-56 win at Indiana, Wisconsin dealt with its share of on-the-court adversity. The program and Micah Potter battled the NCAA for the Ohio State transfer's immediate eligibility, only to still miss the first 10 games of the year. Redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King, who at the time was the program's second-leading scorer, announced in late January that he was departing the program. Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned in early February after it came to light he had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple players when retelling a story from his NBA days.

Those pale in comparison to a huge loss suffered before the summer workouts or preseason practices in late May of last year, however. A car accident involving assistant coach Howard Moore resulted in the deaths of his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Jaidyn.

Last July, Moore suffered an incident of cardiac arrest and was placed on medical leave.

Their son, Jerrell, survived the accident and is close with the team. In fact, he celebrated with the program upon their arrival back in Madison.

Gard spoke with reporters inside the Kohl Center on Saturday, and he was asked to explain the emotion of being a head coach and the way Wisconsin's regular season finishing with a Big Ten championship.

"It's such a magical story," Gard said. "It's actually gone from tragic to magic, tragical to magical in terms of what happened back in May. But how this group bonded together, how they overcame the adversity that they saw in May and June and obviously into July with the Moore family. Anything we were going to face during the season was going to pale in comparison to that. So I think that was always an anchor, so to speak for us. Whenever we hit some tough times, you just reflect back about what we're going through really isn't that tough. We'll shoot the ball a little better, we can play some better defense, and we'll be okay. But how they bonded together and the unification I've talked about, the chemistry. They made a decision to really turn the corner, and they did that, and I'm so proud of them.

"That's what's neat, having been a part of a few of these now. You sit back and watch the people that haven't gone through it before and watch that locker room celebration, watch them celebrate with their parents down in Bloomington. The assistant coaches, it's the first time those guys have all been a part of one -- Joe (Krabbenhoft) and Alando (Tucker) were part of some ones as players -- but obviously to see it as an assistant coach and what we've all gone through is really, it's been special."

After the game, Wisconsin tweeted a video of Gard speaking with team, discussing about the adversity it faced in May. He then wrote on a whiteboard the numbers 60 and 56, the final score of the Badgers' road win against the Hoosiers that locked down the share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

Under them, he wrote "4 Moore" -- part of the slogan the program adopted this season to to honor the assistant. Gard discussed celebrating the accolades without him present.

"He's proud. He's happy for our guys," Gard said of Moore. "He's been right there with us the whole time, and as I told the team earlier down in the locker room that I think we've had some help. Whatever you believe in, in terms of Jen and Jaidyn, we felt were with us through this, and the staff talked about it. There's just something special going on here. There's something unique, and like I said, I can't wait till we can take the trophy to see him this next week and get a chance to let him grab onto it and rub it, and I know he'll smile when he sees it.

"Just for what that family and Jen's family have gone through, this doesn't replace obviously or erase that, but it's such a great life lesson in terms of all the things we've gone through that you just stay true to who you are. You trust the people around you, you keep doing things, the right thing, and good things can happen. Like I said, I'm just so proud of our guys. They took ownership in this thing as we turned the corner. I always say the best coached teams are player-coached teams, and even today, the last couple huddles down in Bloomington, I didn't say much. It was Brad, Trice, Potter, -- they all, that five that finished it out -- had been the bedrock of our locker room and that's transpired and grown immensely over the last six weeks."