Badgers Reflect on Wisconsin's Big Ten Championship

MADISON, Wis. -- Back from Bloomington, the Wisconsin Badgers walked off their coach bus to the front steps of the Kohl Center to the roars and celebration of the UW faithful.

First off the bus with the Big Ten Conference trophy was redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl, but redshirt junior forward Micah Potter carried it quite a while between the tunnel of fans on the way inside the arena.

Chatting with reporters inside the celebration, hours after Wisconsin's 60-56 win over Indiana at Assembly Hall that clinched a share of the conference title, Potter grasped to the trophy while talking with reporters.

"See this in my hand. This is probably, oh my goodness, I can't even tell you how special this is," Potter said.

"Ever since we put ourselves in the situation to win a Big Ten championship, our whole mentality was like, 'Just never stop. Just keep pushing, stick together.' With all the adversity we've been through this whole year, we've gone through a lot, and for us to be able to stick together the way that we have to earn this thing, I couldn't be happier. I couldn't be more proud of this team."

AllBadgers.com and the media spoke with Potter and guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison on achieving a conference championship and other topics. Check out all the videos and a few of the transcribed answers as seen above and below.

Micah Potter

*On reflecting on his journey and having to sit out due to NCAA rules, and if he ever dreamed of something like this happening:

"I told the coaches I wanted to come here to win a Big Ten championship. That's what I wanted to do when I came to Wisconsin. Yeah, the wait was tough. I mean they kept me out a little longer. If I would have been able to play, I would have gotten into rhythm a little bit quicker, but you know what, God has His reasonings for everything. I gotta give all the glory to Him. Without Him, I can't do anything, and for Him to put me in this position to be holding this trophy, I can't even describe my feelings right now."

*On rallying against Indiana earlier in the afternoon:

"The biggest thing is just getting rebounds. We were stopping them defensively. They were taking tough shots and they were missing them, and they were just getting second chance opportunities. That's how they got that first quick run besides Devonte Green hitting a couple of shots in the first half. The biggest thing is just being physical, making sure we're taking away the second chance opportunities, and we were able to do that and come out with a win."

D'Mitrik Trice

*On how it feels:

"Oh man. It honestly hasn't even kicked in all the way yet, but it feels amazing. It's been a crazy journey. Just to go out like this, it's crazy. It's a great feeling."

*On if it means more the way it all unfolded this season:

"Yeah definitely. Obviously there's been a lot of tragedy and loss and people leaving and things like that. There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout this whole season, and we never got down on each other. We stuck together, and we found a way and winning these last eight games obviously in a row is a big deal."

*On what made Wisconsin rally back against Indiana:

"Honestly, nobody panicked. I think the biggest thing was that the coaches stayed positive throughout the whole thing. Even when things were going wrong, they taught us what we were doing wrong and talked us through it. The players never got on each other, we stuck together and even in that moment where they went up nine, I think ot was 46-37, I knew that we were going to still win that game. I felt like we were more together than ever in the huddles, and Micah was screaming we were not gonna lose this game. We're going to win this game and things like that, but we just stuck together really."

