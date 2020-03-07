Wisconsin Claims Share of Big Ten Regular Season Championship

What a way to finish the regular season.

After securing a dramatic 60-56 win at Indiana on Saturday, Wisconsin clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

As noted by UW in its recent game notes, this is the 19th regular season title for the men's basketball program -- its first since the 2014-15 season that ended with a national championship game appearance.

After a road loss to Minnesota on Feb. 5, Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) has reeled off eight straight wins.

Sunday will be must-see television for the Badgers and their fans. If both No. 16 Michigan State and No. 9 Maryland lose in their home finales, Wisconsin clinches the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament outright. If one of those two teams win, here are the tiebreaker situations, as AllBadgers.com explained on Friday:

If Wisconsin and Michigan State Tie for First Place

Big Ten rules dictate the following for two programs tied heading into the tournament:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.



2. Each team's record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings (or in the case of a tie for the championship, the next highest position in the regular-season standings), continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).



3. Won-loss percentage of all Division I opponents.



4. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.



Both Wisconsin and Michigan State split the season series with home wins, so we go to No. 2 on the tiebreaker guidelines. With that, a couple of factors come into play:

If Maryland and Illinois tie for third place = MSU No. 1 seed, Wisconsin No. 2 seed

Michigan State record vs. Maryland (1-1)/Illinois (2-0): 3-1



Wisconsin record vs. Maryland (1-0)/Illinois (1-1): 1-1

If Maryland stands in third place just by itself = Wisconsin No. 1 seed

Michigan State record vs. Maryland: 1-1



Wisconsin record vs. Maryland: 1-0

If Wisconsin and Maryland Tie for First Place

Going with the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Badgers defeated the Terps inside the Kohl Center on Jan. 14.

Therefore, UW would receive the No. 1 seed.

If Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan State Tie for First Place

If all three win their final games, Wisconsin would still get the No. 1 seed.

According to the Big Ten's tiebreaker rules for multiple teams, seeds are determined by the following first two steps:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season. a. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. If winning percentage among the group for any tied teams is equal, move to step b with those specific tied teams only (e.g. if there is a four-team tie, one team is 4-0, another is 3-1 and the last two are 2-2 among the group, the two teams that are 2-2 move to step b and the teams that are 4-0 and 3-1 assume the next two available highest seeds).

Note: Teams can be separated from the top, middle or bottom.

b. If a team or teams are separated from the group based on step a, seeding for remaining teams among the group is not determined by head-to-head record vs. the remaining teams, but rather by taking all remaining teams to next tie breaker. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. 2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team's record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams. b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

We do not need to go to step "b" for the first tiebreaker guideline here, as UW holds the best winning percentage: