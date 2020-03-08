Wisconsin Now the No. 1 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

Though Maryland defeated Michigan on Sunday afternoon and will claim a share of the Big Ten regular season title alongside Wisconsin, the Badgers will sit as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament starting later this week.

That is due to UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) now owning tiebreakers over Maryland, and also potentially Michigan State if the Spartans conquer Ohio State later on Sunday.

How? If Wisconsin and Maryland are the co-conference champs, the Badgers defeated the Terps inside the Kohl Center on Jan. 14 and hold the head-to-head advantage to lock down the No. 1 seed.

If all three aforementioned programs finish atop the league at 14-6, Wisconsin would still receive the top seed. According to the Big Ten's tiebreaker rules for multiple teams, positions are determined by the following first two steps:

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season. a. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. If winning percentage among the group for any tied teams is equal, move to step b with those specific tied teams only (e.g. if there is a four-team tie, one team is 4-0, another is 3-1 and the last two are 2-2 among the group, the two teams that are 2-2 move to step b and the teams that are 4-0 and 3-1 assume the next two available highest seeds).

Note: Teams can be separated from the top, middle or bottom.

b. If a team or teams are separated from the group based on step a, seeding for remaining teams among the group is not determined by head-to-head record vs. the remaining teams, but rather by taking all remaining teams to next tie breaker. When comparing records against the tied teams, teams will be seeded based on winning percentage among the group, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0). If all teams among the group are separated based on winning percentage, all ties are broken. 2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team's record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team's record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams. b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

We do not need to go to step "b" for the first tiebreaker guideline here, as UW holds the best winning percentage:

Wisconsin vs. MSU (1-1)/Maryland (1-0): 2-1

Michigan State vs. UW (1-1) /Maryland (1-1): 2-2

Maryland vs. UW (0-1)/MSU (1-1): 1-2

Wisconsin will play at 11 a.m. CT on Friday in Indianapolis against the winner of the No. 8/No. 9 seed matchup between Rutgers and Michigan, respectively.