AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin's Brad Davison Suspended One Game by Big Ten

Jake Kocorowski

So along with Kobe King announcing his departure from the Wisconsin men's basketball program, more bad news sprung on the Badgers on Wednesday. 

The Big Ten Conference announced that junior guard Brad Davison has been suspended one game for his flagrant 1 foul at Iowa on Monday night in "violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy." That was called when the junior eventually matched up against Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery with 32 seconds left in what ended as a 68-62 loss.

He will miss Saturday's contest against No. 14 Michigan State  inside the Kohl Center. 

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in statement by the conference. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Davison has started all 21 games for Wisconsin (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) this season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per contest. He is shooting 37.6% overall, and just 31% from three-point range. That being said, the Minnesota native has drained 88.6% of his free throw tries.

Now without Davison for the conference clash with the Spartans this weekend and King for the rest of the season, it will be worth watching how head coach Greg Gard utilizes his rotation of players moving forward.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AllBadgers.com Wisconsin Badgers Mailbag Submission Time

Got questions! Let me know here!

Jake Kocorowski

by

WABadger

Kobe King to Leave Wisconsin

Big news out of Madison.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Reactions to Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

Takes on King's departure from UW.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers Three 2021 Recruits

A trio of out-of-state recruits receive offers from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Five Wisconsin Badgers to Watch in 2020: Defense

(More) Way-too-early thoughts on Badgers to keep an eye on.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers Recruiting: Jack Nelson's Five-Star Rating; Johnny Davis Highlights

Some quick recruiting news.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal

Another Badger hits the portal.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Iowa Recaps and Kobe King; Scott Tolzien

Rolling up some of the news and links of the day.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Former Wisconsin Badgers Make XFL Rosters

Some news from earlier this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at No. 18 Iowa

A trio of takeaways from the Badgers' defeat.

Jake Kocorowski