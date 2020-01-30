Wisconsin's Brad Davison Suspended One Game by Big Ten

So along with Kobe King announcing his departure from the Wisconsin men's basketball program, more bad news sprung on the Badgers on Wednesday.

The Big Ten Conference announced that junior guard Brad Davison has been suspended one game for his flagrant 1 foul at Iowa on Monday night in "violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy." That was called when the junior eventually matched up against Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery with 32 seconds left in what ended as a 68-62 loss.

He will miss Saturday's contest against No. 14 Michigan State inside the Kohl Center.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in statement by the conference. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Davison has started all 21 games for Wisconsin (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) this season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per contest. He is shooting 37.6% overall, and just 31% from three-point range. That being said, the Minnesota native has drained 88.6% of his free throw tries.

Now without Davison for the conference clash with the Spartans this weekend and King for the rest of the season, it will be worth watching how head coach Greg Gard utilizes his rotation of players moving forward.