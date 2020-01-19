AllBadgers
VIDEO: Brad Davison on NFC Championship Game, Pregame Rituals

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- As Wisconsin prepares for Nebraska in a Tuesday night conference contest, AllBadgers.com spoke with forward Nate Reuvers, guard Brad Davison and assistant coach Alando Tucker on Sunday afternoon inside the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion.

Among the topics during this excerpt of the interview, Davison -- a Minnesota Vikings fan -- discusses his predictions for the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. He also chats about Wisconsin's pregame rituals after the starting lineups.

Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com on Monday and Tuesday for more videos of Reuvers, Davison and Tucker as we begin previews for the Badgers and Huskers clashing inside the Kohl Center.

