Though a "Weird Ending," Brevin Pritzl "Grateful for the Moments" at Wisconsin

Instead of suiting up and playing in the Big Ten tournament last weekend, or getting mentally and physically prepared for the NCAA tournament this week, Brevin Pritzl has played a lot of Assassin's Creed Odyssey lately.

Just how much though?

“It's up to 44 hours, but I think in the last four days, it's probably somewhere near 40,” Pritzl told AllBadgers.com via phone on Tuesday. “I played a couple hours beforehand before all this kind of went down, but since then, I played a good 40 hours of it.

"I still haven't completed half the stuff.”

Rather than gearing up for one last run as a collegiate student-athlete into the annual extravaganza known as March Madness, the Badger guard has stuck around Madison and has been tuned in to his Xbox One. Both the conference and NCAA tournaments were canceled last Thursday due to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Heading into tourney time, Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) pulled off an impressive eight-game winning streak that shot them up the conference standings to eventually claim a share of the regular season title with Maryland and Michigan State.

Now five days since the news hit, Pritzl admitted he is trying to stay busy, talk to people and "just kind of be present in the moment here and not try to reflect on all the sad."

"I definitely had a great run. We had a great run this year. We went out as champions, and that's something that not a lot of people get to say," Pritzl said. "So it’s something you kind of hang your hat on, even though the season ended abruptly. I think the hardest thing is just realizing my last day of college basketball wasn't a win. It wasn't a loss. It was just a practice.

“It's just kind of a weird ending.”

According to Pritzl, the team was heading in for practice on March 12 when news about the cancellation of the conference tournament broke.

Then the program met shortly thereafter.

“Basically we went in about an hour after the news broke of the Big Ten Tournament being canceled," Pritzl said. "We had like a big meeting with our team and staff, and Coach (Greg) Gard kind of told us all, he said, ‘I think this is gonna be it' ... 'Seniors thank you,’ kind of went through the whole run down like end of the season quick because guys are going to go home then, so he tried to make it quick.

"It’s just really sad. It all broke down so quick and obviously like they’re telling you to stay in your own spaces and stuff. So you do your best to kind of get out, but hopefully we're gonna be able to reconvene sometime like late spring, whatever it is to kind of just hash it all out.”

Gone was the chance for Pritzl to cap his collegiate career with an even more explosive bang. This year, he averaged 8.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in about 27 minutes per outing.

Perhaps like the characters in Assassin's Creed, he hit plenty of daggers from deep -- connecting on 37% of his three-point attempts. None of those stats were career highs, but he emerged as a key cog in the Badgers' run to the Big Ten title.

During the eight-game, season-ending winning streak, he scored in double figures four times. That included a season-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting -- 5-of-6 from deep against Ohio State at the Kohl Center on Feb. 9. He contributed 17 and 15 points in home wins against Rutgers and Minnesota, respectively, making a combined 12 of 21 shots (four of seven from three-point range) in those two victories.

Rather than sulk in the fact that he would not suit up in cardinal and white again, Pritzl took a different approach.

“It was really just like I'm a jokester," Pritzl said. "I don't try to get too sad, so I kind of just said, 'Well, it’s been a great career.' Kind of like say goodbye to everybody that was still here. Saying, 'Thank you, it’s been fun.'

"You're grateful for the moments that you spent with your teammates, and obviously it was cut short. But I can't be too sad of all the great things we've accomplished and I’ve been a part of. Obviously, I think there's more I could have done, but I try not to get too sad about it all. Just kind of be happy and thankful."

To finish his time at Wisconsin, Pritzl played in 122 games (28 starts). He averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He shot 40.3% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc on top of making 83.3% of attempts from the free throw line.

Reflecting on his career, Pritzl believes this season was how he pictured his whole career being.

“Played a lot of minutes, was a very important key at times in terms of our success, but I just reflected on without getting hurt my freshman year, I probably wouldn't have ever been in this position," Pritzl said. "As much as those trials sucked in the early part of my career, it's those that made me the player I am today.”

Discussion has arisen nationally about whether winter sports student-athletes should receive an extra year of eligibility with the cancellations of the various NCAA tournaments that cut short many seniors' swan songs. The NCAA already granted that for those who participate in spring sports.

Even if that was presented as an option to Pritzl, he would decline to take it.

"I’ve already played my five years," Pritzl said. "I've done five years of schooling. I have a bachelor's and a master's degree after this spring. If I still had to finish a master's program, I think that would be enticing, but considering I'm pretty much done with it, it’s not really worth starting a whole new program just to play another year.

"I think the age difference would really get me. Eighteen year olds to a 24-year-old who’s married, I think it’s a lot to overcome.”

Looking ahead, Pritzl hopes to play professionally and has been in contact with some people to accomplish that goal, though he acknowledged the uncertainty of that job market with leagues being suspended. Depending upon the career he hones in on further, he may go back to school for another masters in exercise science.

However, Pritzl will finish his time at Wisconsin going out on top. The De Pere, Wis., native can boast of a Big Ten championship after a year that saw adversity accumulate on and off the court. On the floor, Micah Potter's eligibility waiver battle failed, Kobe King left the program abruptly and Brad Davison served a one-game suspension. Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned after it came to light he used a racial epithet in front of players when retelling a story from his NBA days (though UW and reports stated that it was not directed at a player).

Those pale in comparison to what transpired before the season and the summer workouts. In May, a car accident that involved assistant coach Howard Moore claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore himself later suffered an incident of cardiac arrest in July.

Though presented with all of those ordeals scrunched into less than 10 months' time, the team fought through, bonded further and ended the year with a title no one expected.

“We always joke like we’d make one great '30 to 30,'" Pritzl said, alluding to ESPN's popular documentary series. "If you look at the way our season panned out from back in May, we always joke like we went through so many things, it’d make for a great story. And that's why we were so excited to see how it was going to finish up because if we could have made some more noise, it really would have made a good '30 for 30.'

"But just seeing all the things that kind of went against us, kind of trials, acting like bumps in the road, to see how we overcame then came together was beautiful.”