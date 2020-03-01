On-the-Floor Chemistry Growing Between D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter

During the second half of Wisconsin's 81-74 win over Michigan on Thursday night, two Michigan defenders closed in on D'Mitrik Trice in hoping to contain the redshirt junior point guard -- who eventually finished the conference clash with a team-high 28 points.

As guard David DeJulius and center Jon Teske stayed outside the three-point line, Trice moved left towards the top of the key as Micah Potter moved from outside the arc to the inside with no one on him. With a flick of his left hand, the former delivered a bullet of a pass to the latter that resulted in a ringing dunk to give the Badgers a 12-point advantage with about 10 minutes to play in regulation.

"There's not a better feeling in the world than shutting up an opposing crowd. I'll tell ya that right now," Potter said about dunking on an opponent's court.

In the past eight conference contests, Trice has emerged as a passing machine, dishing out 48 assists. He finished with four dimes in the road win against the Wolverines earlier this week, and two of those came on baskets by Potter, who himself ended up with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Ann Arbor.

For that matter, the chemistry on the floor between the two fourth-year juniors appears to be developing more, and the fruits of their labor are apparent. In a 79-71 home win against Rutgers on Feb. 23, four of Trice's career-high nine assists found their way to the stat sheets after Potter's attempts found the bottom of the net. Flip it, and 11 of Potters' 18 points against the Scarlet Knights came off of those Trice passes. At Nebraska four games ago, two of Trice's five assists also resulted in Potter points.

Trice has found Potter inside. Trice has also found Potter on the outside.

“Even now, we have a pretty good chemistry right now, but it is continuing to build," Trice said on Friday, "and he just knows that when he screens well and screening and moving and being active that I'm going to find him at the right times. That's just something that's been building over the last few games, few weeks.”

Potter called out getting Trice in open space, where he feels the guard is good in those type of situations.

“So if I can set a good screen and get him some space to make a play, I'm going to do it because I know he'll find me or he'll find the guy on the opposite side or a guy in the short corner, wherever. He'll make the right play," Potter said on Friday. "So that was really big. There was even another one yesterday (Friday against Michigan) where he hit me and I got stripped, which I just brought the ball down.

“He's done a really good job of finding guys. I think his assist-to-turnover ratio is almost four to one in the last couple games, which is insane. So he's done a really good job of growing in that area of his game.”

[Ed. note: Trice's assist-to-turnover ratio is 3.2 in the last eight games]

Trice believes the chemistry started to grow around the time the Badgers played against the Hawkeyes on Jan. 27. He finished that game with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 68-62 defeat, but two dimes went to Potter on dunks at the 15:54 and 12:46 marks.

“I'd say the biggest one was around the Iowa game, at Iowa when he had a couple dunks and a couple big plays down the stretch, and that's when that camaraderie started really, really clicking," Trice said. "I knew that he was going to be the main guy to be setting screens in transition and setting those hard screens and rolling, and obviously he’s shooting it really well so it's tough to guard a two-man game like that. He knows that I'm going to find him when he's open, and we got a trust factor right now that's just above all.”

Having to sit out the first 10 games of the season due to NCAA transfer rules, Potter has started to settle in more each time he steps foot on the floor and has emerged as a key presence in a role that has mostly been off the bench. In 17 contests since his Badgers' debut on Dec. 21, he is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per outing.

In February alone, Potter averaged 11 points per game and recorded double-digit scoring performances in four of UW's seven matchups against conference foes.

Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker discussed the time it takes to build that relationship on the floor, and he noted how Potter is building, working back and progressing from not playing since the 2017-18 season after transferring from Ohio State.

Tucker detailed the big man's athleticism, his quick bounce and how that can make an impact for whomever is distributing the ball.

"When you see some of the passes that he is able to catch and just go straight up and dunk it, I think that builds the confidence with your passer, knowing that if I put it there, his guy's gonna finish," Tucker said.

The former Badgers standout turned assistant explained it's "just understanding your body language."

"How do you starting spending time, and the more that Micah has been out there and he's starting to get his timing down, Micah has all the abilities to be able to finish off some of those passes," Tucker said. "'Meech,’ he's been in a different space. He's much more comfortable being able to make the right passes, and it's unbelievable to watch it come together and progress. But I don't think it's something that they have to put emphasis on. It’s more so the more they can get repetition together, then they're starting to build it and understand who they are.”

Trice -- who now averages 10.3 points, four rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest heading into Sunday's border battle against Minnesota (5:30 p.m. CT, BTN) -- described how both players are vocal in discussing what is and is not working during the course of the game. However, he feels the biggest thing is the two connecting on a mental level.

"We're on the right page most of the time with what he sees and what I see," Trice said. "When we mess up on one thing, we communicated to each other, and we figure out how to be better.”

Potter acknowledged sometimes he slips on a screen when he should have set it, or maybe Trice misses him when he rolls. However, he feels the former situation happens more than the latter.

"Very, very minimally does (Trice) ever do that. It’s normally me messing those situations up," Potter said. "But just all the time communicating because obviously with each team, there's different scouting reports and they're going to guard the ball screen different ways. So just making sure you're communicating throughout the whole game is huge because sometimes they can switch up their ball screen coverage. If they're hedging, sometimes there’ll be a slip. If they're sitting back, sometimes I'll set the screen hard so it's making sure we're always communicating, making sure we're making the right play.”