Greg Gard, Brad Davison Discuss Erik Helland's Resignation

MADISON, Wis. -- A day after Wisconsin announced director of strength and conditioning Erik Helland had resigned, head coach Greg Gard met with reporters inside the Kohl Center media room.

On Thursday, UW released an official statement on Helland leaving the program, noting that the "administration was informed last weekend that Helland, while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men’s basketball student-athletes. UW Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday."

Helland spoke with both the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus on Thursday discussing the incident, that it took place before UW's Jan. 3 game against Ohio State, and his remorse. Polzin's report also disclosed Helland's initial and later clarified timelines (from days before the Feb. 1 Michigan State game to after the game) as to when he told Gard about the event.

According to Gard during his Friday availability, he found out about the incident from Helland in a meeting a couple hours after the 64-63 win over the Spartans last Saturday.

"He sat me down and said, 'I gotta talk to you about something," Gard said on Friday. "So we sat in the coaches' locker room, and he explained the whole situation.”

Helland worked as the men's basketball strength and conditioning coach since 2013. During the summer of 2015, he also took on responsibilities as a director, overlooking the strength and conditioning programs and facilities for all of Wisconsin's athletic teams.

Gard said it was emotional when he found out that Helland resigned.

“He's been an integral part of our program for seven years and had a big impact on a lot of student-athletes that have come through here," Gard said. "But at the same time, like he said, in his statement, he made a mistake, and he's owned that from the very first time he told me on Saturday night. He’s never wavered off of that and he made that, I thought, eminently clear that it was inappropriate, and he has been remorseful and apologetic. Like I said, his statement I thought summed it up very well.”

Gard acknowledged that he found out late Monday night that Helland would be put on administrative leave, so he brought together the team on Tuesday morning to discuss the situation and that their strength and conditioning coach would not make the trip up to Minnesota.

As to whether or not the news impacted the team during Wednesday night's 70-52 loss to the Gophers, Gard said he does not know what his players are thinking all of the time, but he also said that they are human and that Helland is an important part of their lives.

“I thought Minnesota would play well, just because they hadn't played well for a while and especially shot the ball," Gard said. "So you knew every team goes through ebbs and flows, and they had a couple extra days to prepare. That I think is always an advantage when you’re coming back home, and they played well and we didn't counter enough of it early specifically. Second half got a little better, but by that time we had dug ourselves too deep a hole.”

Now with Helland gone, Gard mentioned the administration has an interim plan that is "partially in place already" that will will help the team in the weight room.

This Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) team has endured adversity this season already. Even before summer conditioning, assistant coach Howard Moore was involved in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of his wife and daughter. In July, the former Badger player turned coach suffered cardiac arrest and is currently on medical leave.

On the court, Kobe King's public departure from the program and Brad Davison's one-game suspension after a flagrant 1 foul at Iowa has hit within the last two weeks.

Gard's message for his players in the coming days as they prepare for Ohio State (Sunday, Noon CT, CBS), with the events that have surfaced recently: Play the game.

“They’ve walked through a lot this year, going back to May with Coach (Howard) Moore," Gard said. "We got to keep getting better. Got a lot of basketball in front of us. What we want to do yet in terms of accomplishments is all still right there, and nobody’s going to feel sorry for you. That was my message yesterday.

"After I sat them down and told them (about) Coach Helland -- what had happened or what the decision was with him -- we moved on to, we've got basketball to play here. There's 13 teams in this league that don't care what we're going through, so let's buckle up and get ready to have a great practice today and get ready for Ohio State.”

Davison's Response; More Coverage from the Beat

After Gard's availability, Brad Davison spoke to a group of reporters on Friday afternoon about Helland's departure, his one-game suspension and more.

The junior guard stated Coach Helland was one of the reasons why he came to Wisconsin.

"He's someone that I looked forward to coming and seeing every day," Davison said. "He pushed me to become a better player in the weight room, on the court, but also pushed me to become a better person, too. Someone that I always hold dear to my heart so it's really hard to hear the news. Just sad there's not going to be around the team anymore."

Davison disclosed that he found out about his suspension the night of Jan. 29 while in his apartment after a phone call from Gard. Though he was emotional at first, he described the support he received from texts, phone calls, and also from the coaches. That included Helland.

"I had a great support system around me," Davison said. "Coach Gard, Coach Helland, Coach 'Krab' (Joe Krabbenhoft), they all came to my pastor's house with me that night."

Polzin and Potrykus also wrote about players' reactions to the story, with the former's article also including thoughts from D'Mitrik Trice's father. Erin Barney from Badger247 wrote on Helland's departure with more from Davison and Micah Potter.

