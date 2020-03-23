Greg Gard Named One of NABC's District Coaches of the Year

More honors rolled in for Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard after a Big Ten championship season.

On Monday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) unveiled its Division I all-district teams, and Gard was selected as the District 7 coach of the year. No Badger players were named to the first or second teams.

Gard helped guide Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) to a share of the conference regular season championship with No. 9 Maryland and No. 12 Michigan State. UW ended the year on an eight-game winning streak to clinch its first Big Ten title since its 2014-15 Final Four team.

Earlier in March, Gard also won Big Ten coach of the year honors by the media and the coaches.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Gard led a team that dealt with adversity on and off the court. A car accident in May injured assistant Howard Moore and his son, Jerrell, but it claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore suffered an incident of cardiac arrest later in July and is on medical leave. On the floor, UW battled for Micah Potter's eligibility for the first 10 games of the season, saw Kobe King depart, among other trials.

Despite the tribulations, the Badgers came together and ended the year as one of the nation's hottest teams and claimed a regular season conference title.

"It's such a magical story," Gard said on March 7 at the Kohl Center. "It's actually gone from tragic to magic, tragical to magical in terms of what happened back in May. But how this group bonded together, how they overcame the adversity that they saw in May and June and obviously into July with the Moore family. Anything we were going to face during the season was going to pale in comparison to that. So I think that was always an anchor, so to speak for us. Whenever we hit some tough times, you just reflect back about what we're going through really isn't that tough. We'll shoot the ball a little better, we can play some better defense, and we'll be okay. But how they bonded together and the unification I've talked about, the chemistry. They made a decision to really turn the corner, and they did that, and I'm so proud of them."