Nate Reuvers Sports "Greg Gard: Silent Assassin" T-Shirt

MADISON, Wis. -- As he came into the Kohl Center media room during postgame availability, junior forward Nate Reuvers donned a T-shirt that caught many's eyes.

Smack dab in the middle of the red shirt laid a graphic of head coach Greg Gard and the phrase, "Greg Gard. Silent Assassin."

"I mean, Coach Gard's a killer, so I had to get this shirt," Reuvers said in a deadpan tone.

"Silent assassin," forward Micah Potter chimed in.

"As soon as I saw it, just boom, just bought it," Reuvers said.

"We all need one," Potter added.

For those not on Twitter, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tweets those four words after a Badgers' win with Gard as its head coach. In fact, the reporter did so after Wisconsin's 79-71 victory over Rutgers earlier on Sunday afternoon.

Now, as part of his "Play the Hits" T-shirt collection, the article of clothing apparently is a hit among those in the Wisconsin program. Reuvers believes junior guard Brad Davison has one, and Potter stated his shirt is on the way.

"We need to get Coach Gard one," Potter said.

So what was Gard's take on the shirts, and uh, being a "Silent Assassin?"

"I really have nothing to do with it. I'm not the one that ever came up with that name nor has anybody asked me if it was even OK," Gard said with a smile. " I think that all goes to Jon Rothstein I believe, right? That's who's the inventor of that?

"No, I don't have my shirt. I know our managers do. They donned them in practice the other day. Players are upset that the mail hasn't delivered theirs yet, those that have ordered them. I said, 'Man, you can find something better to spend 30 bucks on than that."

Gard recorded his 97th win as Wisconsin's head coach in the win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. His resumé boasts a 61.1 winning percentage during conference play -- which as UW states in their postgame notes, currently ranks him "seventh among Big Ten coaches with at least 50 wins over the last 40 years."

With the win over the Scarlet Knights, UW (17-10 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to four games and now is tied for second place with Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State as of Sunday evening.

Gard kept his comments about the shirt lighthearted.

"It's comic relief for somebody," Gard said of the shirt. "Just can't have anybody get their picture taken and have their picture up in the post office or something like that or a wanted sign.

"So if you're wearing that shirt, don't do anything illegal."