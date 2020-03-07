Previewing the Indiana Hoosiers

A share of the Big Ten regular season title will be on the line for the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday when they invade Bloomington to take on Indiana.

UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) -- current winners of seven straight -- opened up conference play with a thumping of Archie Miller's program in early December, thanks in part to some hot home shooting.

Over three months later, Indiana (19-11, 9-10) hopes to secure a significant win inside Assembly Hall to help its NCAA tournament chances before the Big Ten tourney starts next week.

AllBadgers.com presents a look at the Hoosiers' team stats and rankings, what's happened since the first matchup between these teams, and key players to watch on Saturday.

Team Rankings, Stats

AP Ranking: N/A

KenPom.com Ranking (as of March 6): 35 (No. 59 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 31 adjusted defensive efficiency)

NCAA NET Ranking (as of March 6): 52

Statistics Indiana Indiana's Opponents Points Per Game 71.4 67.0 Field Goal Percentage 44.5 42.2 Three-Point Percentage 32.0 32.2 Free Throw Percentage 68.1 68.2 Rebounds Per Game 37.5 31.9 Assists Per Game 12.7 12.1 Turnovers Per Game 12.8 12.4 Steals Per Game 5.6 6.2 Blocks Per Game 4.2 3.3

*As of March 6

Last Time Out

Wisconsin kicked off Big Ten play with a demonstrative 84-64 win over Indiana inside the Kohl Center on Dec. 7.

UW shot 53.6% from the field for the game overall, including a blistering 62.5% in the first half alone. Redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King scored a game-high 24 points and junior forward Nate Reuvers chipped in 20 for the Badgers.

Wisconsin held Indiana to 33.3% shooting in the first 20 minutes. Junior guard Aljami Durham scored a team-high 17 points for the Hoosiers on 3-of-8 shooting and made all eight of his free throw attempts in the loss. Junior forward Justin Smith and senior guard Devonte Green contributed 10 points each for the legendary program.

Since Last Time ...

A lot has happened since that early December clash, for both teams really. Looking from Jan. 26 on, Indiana has lost seven of its last 11 games. It is 4-4 in its last eight contests -- including registering a win over Minnesota on March 4 -- but Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard believes the Hoosiers have improved.

"You would expect teams, that as you go through the year to get better, and they've gotten better," Gard said after Wisconsin's win against Northwestern on March 4. "So we'll have all we can handle against a very good Indiana team on Saturday."

Players to Watch