GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to turn the tide on the road when they take on No. 18 Iowa on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

UW (12-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) lost to Purdue in a 70-51 defeat at West Lafayette on Friday night where Greg Gard's team was out-rebounded by a 42-16 margin and shot 31.8% from three-point range.

As noted earlier on AllBadgers.com, redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King will not play on Monday night due to what the team has tweeted as "a personal matter."

Iowa (14-5, 5-3) have won four in a row dating back to Jan. 10 and are led by standout center Luka Garza.

Follow along and provide your thoughts for the game in the comments field below!

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Wisconsin trailing Iowa 8-5 with 14:40 remaining. Badgers just 2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 from three-point range to kick off the game.

Second Media Timeout

Second media timeout. Badgers trail 10-5 with 11:44 remaining until halftime. Wisconsin 2-of-12 shooting to start the game and has not scored in 3:31.

Third Media Timeout

Badgers and Iowa tied at 12-12 with 7:52 to play. The teams have combined to shoot 9-of-35 overall and 1-of-13 from three-point range. Six Wisconsin players in double figures. Garza with four points and four rebounds early on for Hawkeyes.

Last Media Timeout

Words