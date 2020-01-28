AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to turn the tide on the road when they take on No. 18 Iowa on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

UW (12-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) lost to Purdue in a 70-51 defeat at West Lafayette on Friday night where Greg Gard's team was out-rebounded by a 42-16 margin and shot 31.8% from three-point range. 

As noted earlier on AllBadgers.com, redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King will not play on Monday night due to what the team has tweeted as "a personal matter."

Iowa (14-5, 5-3) have won four in a row dating back to Jan. 10 and are led by standout center Luka Garza.

Follow along and provide your thoughts for the game in the comments field below!

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Wisconsin trailing Iowa 8-5 with 14:40 remaining. Badgers just 2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 from three-point range to kick off the game.

Second Media Timeout

Second media timeout. Badgers trail 10-5 with 11:44 remaining until halftime. Wisconsin 2-of-12 shooting to start the game and has not scored in 3:31.

Third Media Timeout

Badgers and Iowa tied at 12-12 with 7:52 to play. The teams have combined to shoot 9-of-35 overall and 1-of-13 from three-point range. Six Wisconsin players in double figures. Garza with four points and four rebounds early on for Hawkeyes.

Last Media Timeout

Words

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe King Will Not Play for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

The Badgers will not have the services of the redshirt sophomore guard.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal

Another Badger hits the portal.

Jake Kocorowski

Five Wisconsin Badgers to Watch for in 2020: Offense

Way-too-early thoughts on Badgers to keep an eye on.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch action inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena!

Jake Kocorowski

With Scholarship Offers on the Table, Riley Nowakowski Walks On to Wisconsin

The 2020 state senior linebacker of the year breaks down his decision.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes

A look at the Big Ten team heading into Monday's matchup.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

A quick look at two in-state sophomores who received early offers from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Follow along as the Badgers hope to derail the Boilermakers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down Wisconsin's Recent 2021 Offers

A look at some recent 2021 offers by the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 LB Jake Chaney Discusses Wisconsin Offer

A quick chat with the Southwest Florida linebacker.

Jake Kocorowski