Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at No. 18 Iowa

Once up by 12 points with over seven minutes to play in the game, the Wisconsin Badgers saw their lead shrink and eventually fade in a 68-62 loss to No. 18 Iowa on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Wisconsin (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) shot better than its conference foe and played significantly better defense than was displayed days earlier at Purdue. However, a significant surge by Iowa (15-5, 6-3) and a key UW cold stretch contributed to the late advantage crumbling.

In short, this was a game that should have been won in Iowa City, but now it sits as a conference loss.

AllBadgers.com presents three observations from the setback that leaves UW at .500 in conference play heading into a Saturday matchup inside the Kohl Center against No. 14 Michigan State.

Wisconsin's Lead Collapsed Due to Scoring Drought, Iowa's Late Run

The Badgers' largest lead came at 57-45 with 7:13 remaining in the second half after D'Mitrik Trice's three-pointer. Then Iowa finished the game on a 23-5 run in a 6:57 span. True freshman guard Joe Toussaint scored six points, sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp tallied five points, and redshirt freshman guard C.J. Fredrick put up five points in that nearly seven-minute spree.

On the flip side after Trice's three-pointer to put UW up a dozen, the team did not score until a Brevin Pritzl layup with 1:47 to play. That was nearly five-and-a-half minutes without a point, but the Badgers committed three turnovers and missed four shots in that timeframe.

Overall, Wisconsin held Iowa to just 33.3% shooting on the night. The Hawkeyes connected on just 15% of their three-point attempts. Wieskamp, who made nearly 40% from deep heading into the contest, hit just one of five against the Badgers.

However, that just was not enough to get the win.

A Significant Free Throw Discrepancy Between the Two Programs

On Friday night, Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin 42-16. The Badgers cut that deficit down on Monday but still trailed the Hawkeyes 46-40 in that particular category. However, the stat that pops out from this contest comes from the charity stripe.

Iowa made 25 of 32 free throws on the evening. For that matter, 14 of those successful attempts came within the final 6:59 of the game -- nine in the final 2:18.

Center Luka Garza led the way in converting nine of 13 tries overall to help boost his 21-point, 18-rebound performance. Fredrick connected on five of six on way to a 17-point night.

For UW, it made just six of 11 attempts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Trice led the way in shooting 3-of-4 from the line. However, forwards Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford and Tyler Wahl combined to hit three of seven in this category.

D'Mitrik Trice Steps Up

Without redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King for the Big Ten road test, Trice came up huge for Wisconsin. The redshirt junior finished the game with a team-high 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 36:46 of action on the floor. He connected on five of 10 shots, including three of six from three-point range.

Trice and Reuvers were the only two Badgers to hit double figures. The latter scored 13 points, but the junior forward shot just 6-of-15 overall and made one of three from the free throw line.