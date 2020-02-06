UW Reportedly Investigating Allegation of Racial Epithet by Wisconsin Basketball Staff Member

While the Wisconsin Badgers played on the Williams Arena court in an eventual loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus broke a story that the school was investigating "an allegation that a racial epithet was directed at Kobe King by a UW staffer."

Potrykus, and later the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin, both noted a statement from senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty regarding the accusation. This is from the former's report:

“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it,” Doherty said, reading the statement. “Anytime we are made aware of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness." "There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”

Potrykus' report states the epithet "was directed at King," while Polzin's article says it "had been used by a men’s basketball staff member in the presence of at least one player."

On Thursday, Potrykus, and later Polzin, reported that UW placed Erik Helland—the strength and conditioning coach for Wisconsin's men's basketball program—on administrative leave. Both veteran beat writers also confirmed that Helland did not make the trip to the Twin Cities, where the Badgers fell to the Gophers in a 70-52 loss on Wednesday night.

Since June 2015, Helland also has worked as Wisconsin's director of strength and conditioning and supervised "the strength and conditioning programs and facilities for all UW athletic teams."

King publicly announced on Jan. 29 in a social media post that he was leaving the Wisconsin men's basketball program, as seen below. In that post, the redshirt sophomore guard thanked numerous coaches and staff, including Helland.

Last Thursday, Jan. 30, King spoke with Polzin about his decision to depart, why he stepped away at that time—including discussing the treatment of players by head coach Greg Gard—and when he told some of his teammates that he was leaving.