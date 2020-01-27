AllBadgers
Kobe King Will Not Play for Wisconsin (Personal Matter) vs. Iowa

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin announced on Monday afternoon that redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King will not play in the evening's Big Ten contest at No. 18 Iowa.

According to a UW tweet, King "is attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus first reported the news earlier on Monday afternoon that "King did not travel from Madison." However, Potrykus also noted that "according to a source," the third-year guard "is frustrated with the direction of the team this season."

In 19 games played (all starts), King has averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is currently shooting 45.9% from the field.

