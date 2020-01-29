On Wednesday afternoon, redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King announced on Instagram that he has come to a decision to "immediately step away from" the Wisconsin's men's basketball program.

Here is his post in full:

"After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin Men's basketball program. This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit (for) me as a player and person. Being a Wisconsin kid my whole life, I always dreamed about being a Badger and representing this state every game. I am grateful that I was able to get the opportunity to play for such a great University." I want to thank Coach Tucker, Coach Moore, Coach Krab, Coach Oliver, and Coach Gard for giving an opportunity to fulfill my dream of representing the Wisconsin basketball program. I always want to thank our strength trainer Coach Helland and my academic advisors. I want to thank our team trainer Henry Perez-Guerra for always being there and going above and beyond to in our personal relationship. I want to thank Badgernation and the fanbase for always believing in me and supporting me. Lastly, I would like to give a special thanks to my current and former teammates and alumni for always being there for me. Life comes with much more adversity than missing shots or losing games. You guys have always supported me through frustrating times, and you guys will forever be apart of my family."

Minutes after King's Instagram post, Wisconsin officially announced via Twitter that the redshirt sophomore would depart the program.

MADISON, Wis. -- Redshirt sophomore Kobe King has announced his intentions to leave the Wisconsin's men's basketball program. "Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin's men's basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I'm disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time," head coach Greg Gard said. "But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best. "We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals."

This comes two days after Wisconsin announced via Twitter that King was "attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus first reported the news earlier on that day that "King did not travel from Madison." However, Potrykus also noted in that article that "according to a source," the third-year guard was "frustrated with the direction of the team this season."

In Jim Polzin's game recap of the 68-62 loss to the No. 18 Hawkeyes, the veteran Wisconsin basketball beat writer also reported that "according to a source," King "is unhappy and contemplating a transfer."

In 19 games played for Wisconsin (all starts), King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest. He shot 45.9% from the field.

During conference play, however, he led the team in scoring (12.6 points per game) and connected on 52.6% of his field goal attempts overall.

On Thursday afternoon, Gard and select Badgers players will be made available to talk to the media.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the King situation from AllBadgers.com, a Sports Illustrated channel.