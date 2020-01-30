MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers face a tough test from the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans on Saturday inside the Kohl Center, but much of the attention during Thursday's availability revolved around the departure of redshirt sophomore Kobe King and the circumstances surrounding it.

Head coach Greg Gard spoke with reporters huddled inside the Kohl Center media room, answering questions about King leaving the men's basketball program, Brad Davison's one-game suspension after his flagrant 1 technical foul against Iowa on Monday night, and more.

Check out the above video and excerpts seen below from Gard. AllBadgers.com will publish much more later in the day with player reaction, videos and analysis.