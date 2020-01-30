Badgers Publicly React to Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

Many people reacted to the Wednesday afternoon announcement of redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King leaving Wisconsin. AllBadgers.com rounded up some tweets from those mostly outside the current program, including journalist Andy Katz and former Badgers Zak Showalter and Ben Brust. Even former UW commit Tyler Herro responded to Showalter in what became an interesting thread on Twitter where the current Miami Heat standout called out the team's system.

According to a notification from UW on Wednesday morning, head coach Greg Gard and "select student-athletes" will be available later on Thursday afternoon. AllBadgers.com will be down at the Kohl Center later and receive their reactions and publish videos, interviews and more.

However on Wednesday evening, some current Badgers -- a few on the basketball team and one in the football program -- sent out public thoughts on social media about King's decision.

Junior forward Nate Reuvers, who entered the Wisconsin program with the guard as members of the class of 2017:

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice also sent warm thoughts to his now-former teammate on both Twitter and in his Instagram story.

When a fan responded to a Brian Butch tweet about the situation, redshirt junior Trevor Anderson called King "my brother for life."

On his Instagram story, Wisconsin safety Madison Cone said "All love from this way bro ... do what's best for you."

