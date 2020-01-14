Wisconsin vs. No. 17 Maryland: How to Watch; Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to upend another Top 25 team on Tuesday night when they host the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins inside the Kohl Center.
This past weekend, UW (10-6 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) upset the previous No. 20 team in the nation, Penn State, during a 58-49 road win in Happy Valley. Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the first half to help spark the Badgers off the bench.
Maryland (13-3, 3-2) recorded home wins against Ohio State and Indiana earlier in January before dropping a 67-49 contest to the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Friday night.
AllBadgers.com provides you all the info you need to catch the action if you are not able to make it to Madison. Plus, be sure to watch some video from assistant coach Dean Oliver, forward Micah Potter and guard Kobe King from Monday availability.
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 17 Maryland Terrapins
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 8 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: ESPN2 with Dave Flemming on play-by-play duties and Dan Dakich as analyst
- Steaming (television): ESPN app or ESPN.com/Watch
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 381
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.4
3.9
3.2
F
Aleem Ford
8.8
3.9
1.3
G
Kobe King
10.9
3.1
1.3
G
Brad Davison
8.7
4.6
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.7
5.4
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Maryland
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
F
Donta Scott
5.4
3.4
0.6
F
Jalen Smith
13.3
9.4
0.8
G
Aaron Wiggins
10.3
5.8
1.4
G
Anthony Cowan, Jr.
16.2
3.8
4.1
G
Darryl Morsell
8.6
5.4
2.0
*Based on Maryland's starters vs. Iowa