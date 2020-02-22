VIDEO: Micah Potter on Playing Rutgers

MADISON, Wis. -- During the first encounter between Wisconsin and Rutgers in December, the Badgers could not utilize the services of redshirt junior forward Micah Potter due to NCAA transfer rules.

Rutgers dominated the boards, out-rebounding Wisconsin 42-26 in what eventually turned into a 72-65 loss for UW. That included 14 offensive rebounds for the Scarlet Knights that helped lead to 23 second chance points.

That conference contest over two months ago was the final game Potter, an Ohio State transfer, needed to sit out before he could finally make his Badgers' debut in a live, meaningful NCAA game.

"Yeah it was frustrating to be a part of, just because I knew how much I could have helped with that game," Potter said. "If we win that game, we're in a different position right now."

Now in 16 games, Potter currently averages 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per content for Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten). In Big Ten play, that jumps to 9.8 points and 6.1 boards per conference clash.

On Sunday (12 p.m. CT, BTN), Potter and the Badgers will have an opportunity to even up the regular season series against Rutgers (18-9, 9-7) inside the Kohl Center. Below are some highlighted excerpts from Potter's time with the media as seen from the above video:

*If how the Badgers, in particular he and junior forward Nate Reuvers, look forward to the challenge of a physical Rutgers team:

"Yeah, it'll be fun. Obviously, I wasn't playing last game so it was tough. The whole time when I was out, it's got to be tough for a guy like Nate to not have a sub, especially going up against big bodies and physical bodies like Rutgers has. For 40 minutes, it's a long time to do that.

"We're both looking forward to it. We think it'll be a fun matchup. We'll be able to play our game and use our strengths to spread the floor against them so it should be fun."

*Describing how it felt sitting and watching that previous Rutgers encounter -- his final game before returning to the court due to NCAA transfer rules -- where maybe he could help in the rebounding department:

"Hit the nail on the head. Like I said, it's so tough for a team as physical and as big and strong as Rutgers is, for any big (man) to go in there and play by themselves. Just going in there, just putting myself in a position to remove maybe like three or four of the offensive rebounds they had, just from like getting a body or going to get the rebound myself or whatever, because it was such a close game."

Joe Krabbenhoft on Micah Potter

*On how much of a factor Potter has been in defensive rebounding:

"He's 6'10, 250 (pounds) or whatever he is. He's a factor on the defensive glass for sure. He's a good rebounder, he's got strong hands, he's physical. This is the team that punished us on the glass, much like Purdue did, and we're going to have to step up to the challenge, whether we got three guys that are 6'10, two, one, it doesn't matter. Everybody's going to have to do a better job of boxing out and everybody getting rebounding and get involved.

"But certainly having Micah has helped and hopefully will make a difference, but it's not the answer. The answer is everybody's got to do it. Everybody's got to be willing to be physical and get involved. Whether we had Micah or not, still it's unacceptable not to win the battle on the glass in our opinions every night. Micah certainly helps. That's why you recruit big guys because you got to be big and strong to rebound in this league."