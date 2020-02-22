AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

VIDEO: Micah Potter on Playing Rutgers

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- During the first encounter between Wisconsin and Rutgers in December, the Badgers could not utilize the services of redshirt junior forward Micah Potter due to NCAA transfer rules.

Rutgers dominated the boards, out-rebounding Wisconsin 42-26 in what eventually turned into a 72-65 loss for UW. That included 14 offensive rebounds for the Scarlet Knights that helped lead to 23 second chance points. 

That conference contest over two months ago was the final game Potter, an Ohio State transfer, needed to sit out before he could finally make his Badgers' debut in a live, meaningful NCAA game.

"Yeah it was frustrating to be a part of, just because I knew how much I could have helped with that game," Potter said. "If we win that game, we're in a different position right now."

Now in 16 games, Potter currently averages 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per content for Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten). In Big Ten play, that jumps to 9.8 points and 6.1 boards per conference clash.

On Sunday (12 p.m. CT, BTN), Potter and the Badgers will have an opportunity to even up the regular season series against Rutgers (18-9, 9-7) inside the Kohl Center. Below are some highlighted excerpts from Potter's time with the media as seen from the above video:

*If how the Badgers, in particular he and junior forward Nate Reuvers, look forward to the challenge of a physical Rutgers team:

"Yeah, it'll be fun. Obviously, I wasn't playing last game so it was tough. The whole time when I was out, it's got to be tough for a guy like Nate to not have a sub, especially going up against big bodies and physical bodies like Rutgers has. For 40 minutes, it's a long time to do that. 

"We're both looking forward to it. We think it'll be a fun matchup. We'll be able to play our game and use our strengths to spread the floor against them so it should be fun."

*Describing how it felt sitting and watching that previous Rutgers encounter -- his final game before returning to the court due to NCAA transfer rules -- where maybe he could help in the rebounding department:

"Hit the nail on the head. Like I said, it's so tough for a team as physical and as big and strong as Rutgers is, for any big (man) to go in there and play by themselves. Just going in there, just putting myself in a position to remove maybe like three or four of the offensive rebounds they had, just from like getting a body or going to get the rebound myself or whatever, because it was such a close game."

Joe Krabbenhoft on Micah Potter

*On how much of a factor Potter has been in defensive rebounding:

"He's 6'10, 250 (pounds) or whatever he is. He's a factor on the defensive glass for sure. He's a good rebounder, he's got strong hands, he's physical. This is the team that punished us on the glass, much like Purdue did, and we're going to have to step up to the challenge, whether we got three guys that are 6'10, two, one, it doesn't matter. Everybody's going to have to do a better job of boxing out and everybody getting rebounding and get involved. 

"But certainly having Micah has helped and hopefully will make a difference, but it's not the answer. The answer is everybody's got to do it. Everybody's got to be willing to be physical and get involved. Whether we had Micah or not, still it's unacceptable not to win the battle on the glass in our opinions every night. Micah certainly helps. That's why you recruit big guys because you got to be big and strong to rebound in this league." 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Announces Hire of Wisconsin WR Coach Ted Gilmore

Big news with the coaching staff.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Badger2001

Wisconsin 2020 Signees Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis Reach Prep Milestones

These future Badgers shined on the prep hardcourt.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

A look at another challenge for the Badgers this weekend.

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEOS: Badgers Prepare for Rutgers

Three videos for fans as Wisconsin sits two days away from a matchup with Rutgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Darius Hillary Contributing for the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks

A chat with the former Wisconsin cornerback.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Badgers Named Finalists for 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

Congrats to these standout Wisconsin players!

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Envisions 2021 Wisconsin Commit Ayo Adebogun as a "Zack Baun Kind of Player"

Insight into one of the Badgers' 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Wisconsin Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

Answering your questions from last week!

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEO: Wisconsin Football Players Dance During Purdue Game

Check out these Badgers', uh, moves?

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ryguy3

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Purdue

Aleem Ford emerging, clutch free throw shooting and closing the gap on the boards.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ct33