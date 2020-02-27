Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
A battle of two surging teams will commence inside the Crisler Center on Thursday evening when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.
UW (17-10 overall. 10-6 Big Ten) -- winners of four straight contests -- finds itself tied for fourth place with Illinois heading into this key conference clash. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) has won seven of its last eight, including the last five games, and boasts one of the best guards in the Big Ten in Zavier Simpson.
The Wolverines hold a 92-75 all-time series lead over the Madison, including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor.
AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to take in all the action from Ann Arbor before the weekend hits.
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Television: ESPN2 with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst
- Streaming (watch): ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN Sports App
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 382
Odds
Game Previews from AllBadgers.com
- Previewing the Michigan Wolverines
- VIDEOS: D'Mitrik Trice on Wisconsin and Big Ten Standings; Nate Reuvers
Game Previews from WolverineDigest
- VIDEO: Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson Talk Wisconsin
- Juwan Howard Explains What Makes Wisconsin A Tough Matchup
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.7
4.1
4.1
G
Brevin Pritzl
8.1
3.7
0.7
F
Aleem Ford
8.1
4.1
1.1
G
Brad Davison
9.6
4.2
1.7
F
Nate Reuvers
13.7
4.7
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Minnesota
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
F
Isaiah Livers
13.6
3.8
1.0
C
Jon Teske
12.0
7.3
1.2
G
Zavier Simpson
12.3
4.4
8.0
G
Franz Wagner
10.9
5.5
1.0
G
Eli Brooks
11.0
3.7
2.0