Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

A battle of two surging teams will commence inside the Crisler Center on Thursday evening when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.

UW (17-10 overall. 10-6 Big Ten) -- winners of four straight contests -- finds itself tied for fourth place with Illinois heading into this key conference clash. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) has won seven of its last eight, including the last five games, and boasts one of the best guards in the Big Ten in Zavier Simpson.

The Wolverines hold a 92-75 all-time series lead over the Madison, including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to take in all the action from Ann Arbor before the weekend hits.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines
  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Television: ESPN2 with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst
  • Streaming (watch): ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN Sports App
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 382

Odds

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Game Previews from WolverineDigest

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

9.7

4.1

4.1

G

Brevin Pritzl

8.1

3.7

0.7

F

Aleem Ford

8.1

4.1

1.1

G

Brad Davison

9.6

4.2

1.7

F

Nate Reuvers

13.7

4.7

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Minnesota

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

F

Isaiah Livers

13.6

3.8

1.0

C

Jon Teske

12.0

7.3

1.2

G

Zavier Simpson

12.3

4.4

8.0

G

Franz Wagner

10.9

5.5

1.0

G

Eli Brooks

11.0

3.7

2.0

*Based on Michigan's latest starting lineup

