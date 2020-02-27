Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

A battle of two surging teams will commence inside the Crisler Center on Thursday evening when the Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.

UW (17-10 overall. 10-6 Big Ten) -- winners of four straight contests -- finds itself tied for fourth place with Illinois heading into this key conference clash. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) has won seven of its last eight, including the last five games, and boasts one of the best guards in the Big Ten in Zavier Simpson.

The Wolverines hold a 92-75 all-time series lead over the Madison, including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to take in all the action from Ann Arbor before the weekend hits.

How to Watch

Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Television: ESPN2 with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst

Streaming (watch): ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN Sports App

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 382

Odds

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Players PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.7 4.1 4.1 G Brevin Pritzl 8.1 3.7 0.7 F Aleem Ford 8.1 4.1 1.1 G Brad Davison 9.6 4.2 1.7 F Nate Reuvers 13.7 4.7 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Minnesota

Position Player PPG RPG APG F Isaiah Livers 13.6 3.8 1.0 C Jon Teske 12.0 7.3 1.2 G Zavier Simpson 12.3 4.4 8.0 G Franz Wagner 10.9 5.5 1.0 G Eli Brooks 11.0 3.7 2.0

*Based on Michigan's latest starting lineup