Previewing the Michigan Wolverines

The Wisconsin Badgers ride a four-game winning streak into Ann Arbor for a Thursday night conference clash against No. 19 Michigan.

Under first-year head coach Juwan Howard, Michigan (18-9 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) have won 10 of 14 contests inside the Crisler Center this season. The team has also claimed victories in seven of its last eight games. The Wolverines boast one of the best guards in the conference in Zavier Simpson, and when healthy, forward Isaiah Livers has been an obvious difference maker on the floor.

Assistant coach Dean Oliver have noticed some changes to the defensive philosophies to that program since Howard took over from John Beilein and feels they have come into their own recently.

"I think that's been the big difference in their last seven, eight games is they figured out their defensive schemes and really perfected them and done a better job defensively," Oliver said on Tuesday. "I think offensively, they've been consistent all year long, one of the best in the country as far as trying to stop them in their offense. But defensively, they're figuring things out, and I think they kind of changed some things and, like I said, kind of coming into their own now."

As of the afternoon of Feb. 26, Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) sits in a three-way tie in the conference standing with Penn State and Illinois. Maryland stands atop in first with a 12-4 Big Ten record, while Michigan State is 1.5 games back of the Terps at 11-6.

Speaking on Tuesday when Wisconsin was in a five-way tie for second, redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice discussed the standings and what's at stake in the Wolverine State.

"This next one's huge," Trice said on Tuesday afternoon. "Playing at Michigan, we really, really need to steal this one to keep our name up there in the top two. So yeah, we know that our goal is reachable."

AllBadgers.com breaks down key team stats, rankings and players to watch -- all with the help of Oliver, Trice (via video) and junior forward Nate Reuvers.

Team Rankings, Stats

Statistics
Michigan
Michigan's Opponents

Points Per Game

75.4

67.3

Field Goal Percentage

46.0

41.6

Three-Point Percentage

34.5

30.3

Free Throw Percentage

71.7

67.4

Rebounds Per Game

37.0

35.6

Assists Per Game

15.0

10.0

Turnovers Per Game

10.9

11.2

Steals Per Game

5.4

4.6

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.7

As of the afternoon of Feb. 26, Michigan leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage while ranking third in assist-to-turnover ratio and defense rebounds per game (28.0), fourth in assists per game and fifth in three-point field goal percentage.

On the other side of the court, the Wolverines also sit in second within the conference in three-point field goal percentage defense.

Players to Watch

Livers has missed 10 games this season at various points, but when the forward is playing, he makes a significant impact for Michigan. He leads the team in scoring (13.6 points per game) and shoots 49.1% from the floor, including making 44.3% of his three-point attempts. He also contributes 3.8 rebounds in about 30.9 minutes per contest.

"I think he's just been a difference maker, especially on offense and the things he's done," Oliver said on Tuesday. "When they need a basket, whether it's a three, a post up, a drive, whatever it is, he's been able to deliver. He's just a tough guard for anybody to stop because a lot of times he's playing at that four position, and he's really like a guard. He's so talented and so skilled. It makes it really tough to stop him. You take one thing away, and he seems to find another way to score on you, and so it's going to be a big challenge for us."

Then there's Simpson, who leads the Big Ten in assists per game (8.0) and ranks second on the Wolverines in scoring with 12.3 points per contest. He shoots nearly 46% from the floor and also brings down 4.4 rebounds per outing.

"He's so gifted and quick and good with the ball and finding guys," Oliver said. "You look at eight assists a game -- that's an average. He's the type of guy that can account for 40, 50 points in a game, just himself, whether it's scoring with his hook shot or finding guys, and it's really hard to stop guys like that that find guys.

"I think that's why we've been good. You look at the way Trice has been playing. He's spraying the ball ... you got to pick your poison as far as who to stop, and a lot of it is how Trice has played, and it's the same thing with Michigan. It's how Simpson plays. They're hard to stop because you don't know which guy to stop. He's constantly finding guys, and it's going to be a battle of point guards, a battle of two really good teams that are hot right now."

Michigan's frontcourt is led by senior center Jon Teske, who scores 12 points and grabs 7.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in blocked shots (51).

Reuvers noted the Wolverines like to run a lot of ball screens.

"Just got to keep everything in front of us and not let their shooters get open," Reuvers said.

Two other Wolverines average double figures in scoring -- junior guard Eli Brooks (11 points per game) and 6'9 true freshman Franz Wagner (10.9). The former shoots 36.8% from behind the arc while the latter reels in 5.5 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard David DeJulius (7.1 points in 21.2 minutes per game), sophomore forward Brandon Johns, Jr. (6.3 in 19.8) and senior forward Austin Davis (4.9 and 2.8 rebounds in 10.6) may be names to watch on Thursday night as well.

