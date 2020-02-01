Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Michigan State

MADISON -- Despite some scoring droughts and some Spartan spurts in the second half, Wisconsin held on for a 64-63 win over No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday.

The win helps UW (13-9 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) go above .500 in conference play once again as the grind continues to March. After a rough week that saw redshirt sophomore Kobe King announcing his departure from the program and the Big Ten suspending junior Brad Davison for one game, the team came together for an upset at home.

"I'm a coach's coach, and we got our asses kicked today by a team that played for their coach, played for their school, played for each other," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game.

Before I head to La Crosse to watch three Wisconsin commits play some high school basketball, AllBadgers.com presents three observations from the win in Madison.

Wisconsin's Hot Offensive Start Sets Pace for Win

Yes, the Badgers scored 43 points in the first half.

They connected on 15 of its 26 attempts in the first 20 minutes (57.7%), including five of its 11 shots from three-point range (45.5%). Four players scored at least seven points in that timeframe, led by Nate Reuvers' 13 on 4-of-4 shooting. The junior forward connected on both of his three-point attempts while hitting his three free throw tries.

Redshirt juniors D'Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford scored seven points each while redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl tallied eight points.

Key Defensive Play Allows Wisconsin to Clamp Down and Pull Off Upset

However, Wisconsin cooled off in the second half in making just 25% of their shots -- just seven baskets in 28 attempts. After hitting on five of 11 opportunities from deep in the first 20 minutes, it only connected on three of 14 attempts after intermission.

Michigan State pulled within three points at 50-47 with 11:22 to go thanks in part to a 17-2 run. After a timeout after a Nate Reuvers turnover on that next possession, Wisconsin worked a 7-0 run thereafter to put the lead back to double digits with help on the other end of the floor.

Reporters asked redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice about what was said during that timeout.

"Honestly I can't tell you exactly what was said in that huddle, but for the most part, the coaches were pretty calm," Trice said. "They told us to stay confident. We knew that they were going to take their their punch, and we just had to withstand that and then continue to battle back. The biggest thing was the coaches were just calm and instilled confidence in us and that helped us carry out the win throughout the night."

The Spartans, who actually shot 46.7% in the second half, whittled down the deficit to four at 61-57 with a Kyle Ahrens three-pointer at the 4:33 mark. Then the Badgers locked down and did not allow Tom Izzo's team to score again until Cassius Wintson's three-pointer with about seven seconds in regulation -- a span of four minutes, 26 seconds.

In that 4:26 scoreless streak, MSU missed six shots.

Wisconsin only saw nine fouls called against them in the game, keeping Michigan State's free throw attempts minuscule (3-of-4 from charity stripe). According to UW, that total for the Badgers tied a season-low.

Gard's bunch also controlled the Spartans' points in the paint, winning that battle 20-18. Though forward Xavier Tillman came down with 14 rebounds, he only scored seven points on 3-of-15 shooting.

Players Stepped Up on Both Ends

With King -- Wisconsin's leading scorer in conference play -- no longer a Badger and Davison's 30 minutes per contest not available, Pritzl and Tyler Wahl emerged in the win.

The usual suspects -- Trice and Reuvers -- combined for 29 points, but Pritzl made 4-of-11 shots overall on way to 10 points but also brought down a team-high seven rebounds. The redshirt senior played 39:29, missing just 31 seconds of game time action.

Though he made just one of seven field goal attempts, Wahl contributed four rebounds and two assists in 21:24 of play in yet another start for the true freshman.

After the game, head coach Greg Gard mentioned that Ford may have played the best game of his career. He scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbed four rebounds and also recorded two steals.