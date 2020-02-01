Previewing the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (Again)

Wisconsin will face a stiff test on Saturday afternoon when they host No. 14 Michigan State inside the Kohl Center.

MSU (16-5 overall, 8-2 Big Ten) currently is tied for first in the conference with No. 19 Illinois heading into this weekend's matchup and boasts some of the nation's best talent.

“Well they're really good. Let's cut to the chase with that," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said on Thursday. "Cassius Winston, best point guard in the country. You’re anchored inside by Xavier Tillman. The wings, Aaron Henry's taken a big jump this year. Gabe Brown has done some good things. Rocket Watts has been playing well."

Not only has Kobe King left the Badgers' men's basketball program, but the team will also be without the services of guard Brad Davison. The Big Ten announced on Wednesday night that it suspended the junior one game for his flagrant 1 foul at Iowa on Monday night.

AllBadgers.com presents updated rankings, stats and what has happened since the two teams faced off in mid-January.

Michigan State Rankings, Stats

AP Ranking: No. 14

KenPom Ranking: No. 8 (No. 13 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 17 adjusted defensive efficiency)

NCAA NET Ranking: No. 7

Stats Michigan State Michigan State's Opponents Points Per Game 77.2 62.6 Field Goal Percentage 46.1 37.2 Three-Point Percentage 34.9 27.1 Free Throw Percentage 75.4 67.6 Rebounds Per Game 42.0 32.4 Assists Per Game 18.8 12.9 Turnovers Per Game 12.7 11.6 Steals Per Game 5.1 5.8 Blocks Per Game 5.4 3.5

Since Last Time

Inside the Breslin Center, Wisconsin fell in a 67-55 loss to Michigan State on Jan. 17. Four Spartans not named Cassius Winston scored in double figures on that Friday evening, led by Tillman's 15 points. Brown and Henry both contributed 13 points on a combined 10-of-15 shooting. Watts scored all 11 points in the second half.

Since then, MSU has won two of its last three games. The lone loss has come at Indiana with a 67-63 defeat at Bloomington.

"I know they’ve juggled the starting lineup since we've played them each night," Gard said. "I haven't got a chance to watch last night's game with Northwestern yet. What was most impressed with the first go round, especially being there courtside -- defensively, what they do. They’re long, they plug gaps, they do some really good things defensively. Our guys are excited and looking forward to the challenge that’s coming here on Saturday.”

Players to Watch

Winston still leads the team in scoring (18.0 points per game) and assists (5.85 per game). For that matter, he ranks third and fourth in the conference for the aforementioned categories, respectively. He also leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (85.7%).

Tillman ranks third in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (54.8%) and third in rebounding (9.9 per game). He leads the Spartans in the latter category and only trails Winston in points per game average (13.8).

Though Winston and Tillman will be the big names to keep an eye on -- and as seen against Wisconsin earlier this month -- sophomore forwards Aaron Henry (9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds per game in 20 games) and Gabe Brown (8.5, 4.3 in 21) have also produced this season.