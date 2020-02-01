No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to reverse fortunes when they host No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday inside the Kohl Center.
On a two-game losing streak after its road loss at No. 18 Iowa on Monday, UW (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) will attempt to upset a top-15 team without two key contributors. Redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King publicly announced on Wednesday that he would leave the program. Hours later, the Big Ten Conference suspended junior guard Brad Davison for one game due to his flagrant 1 foul committed late in the contest inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Michigan State (16-5, 8-2) currently sits tied for first place in the conference with No. 19 Illinois and is led by a dynamic duo of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman.
How to Watch
- Teams: Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 12 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: FOX with Gus Johnson on play-by-play duties and Jim Jackson as analyst
- Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 386
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.4
4.3
3.5
G
Brevin Pritzl
7.4
3.3
0.8
F
Aleem Ford
7.6
3.5
1.1
F
Tyler Wahl
2.9
3.0
1.2
F
Nate Reuvers
13.8
5.1
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Michigan State
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Cassius Winston
18.0
2.3
5.9
G/F
Aaron Henry
9.7
4.3
2.9
F
Gabe Brown
8.5
4.3
0.6
F
Malik Hall
4.8
3.3
1.2
F
Xavier Tillman
13.8
9.9
3.2