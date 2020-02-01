Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

MADISON — After a week that encompassed a road loss at Iowa, a player leaving the program and another one suspended for a game, the Wisconsin Badgers rebounded against No. 14 Michigan State with a 64-63 win at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

AllBadgers.com presents an "Instant Reaction" to the conference victory that includes key stats, leaders for each team and our player of the game.

Stats of the Game

Wisconsin kicked off the first 20 minutes of the contest with a scorching start. It connected on 15 of its 26 attempts in the first half (57.7%), including five of its 11 shots from three-point range (45.5%). Four players scored at least seven points for UW in the timeframe, led by Nate Reuvers' 13 on 4-of-4 shooting. Redshirt juniors D'Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford scored seven points each while Brevin Pritzl tallied eight points.

On the flip side, Michigan State only shot 33.3% in the first half, and a mere 30.8% from deep.

That being said, the start of the second half changed the complexion of the game. Wisconsin, at one point, led by 18 points after a Reuvers alley-oop dunk. However, Michigan State went on a 17-2 run in a 7:22 span to cut the deficit to three at 50-47

UW countered in critical fashion, however, with a 7-0 spree of its own in 80 seconds to extend the lead back up to double-digits at 57-47.

Though Michigan State whittled its deficit down to within four points at the 4:33 mark after a Kyle Ahrens three-pointer, Wisconsin's defense contained Cassius Winston, Rocket Wattss and the Spartans late. At one point, both teams did not score from the 4:33 to the 0:36 mark of the second half as seen here:

Wisconsin from 4:38 to 0:36

Michigan State from 4:33 to 0:07

Overall, UW shot a chilly 25% in the second half, while MSU hit 46.7% of its attempts in the final 20 minutes. That included the Badgers not making their final seven field goal attempts. However, they held on for the win with holding the Spartans scoreless for nearly four-and-a-half minutes late.

Two more key stats: Wisconsin won the points in the paint battle 20-18 and got to the line 15 times, making 12. Michigan State only went to the charity stripe four times, connecting on three.

Player of the Game

Let's go with Ford here. Someone besides Reuvers and Trice needed to step up, and the redshirt junior emerged against the Spartans on Saturday. He scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including hitting both three-point attempts. He also brought down four rebounds.

Notable Names for Wisconsin

Both Pritzl and Tyler Wahl received starts for Wisconsin with Kobe King departing the program and Brad Davison serving his one-game suspension.

Pritzl was one of four Badgers in double figures on the afternoon, scoring 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting with a team-leading seven rebounds. The redshirt senior played 39:29 of 40 minutes.

Though only scoring two points on the day, Wahl grabbed four rebounds and two assists.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Nate Reuvers: 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range, three rebounds

D'Mitrik Trice: 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting, 6-of-8 free throw attempts, six rebounds, five assists

Aleem Ford: 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 2-of-2 from three-point range, four rebounds

Leaders for Michigan State