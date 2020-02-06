GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin and Minnesota tip off shortly inside Williams Arena for yet another key border battle.

UW (13-9 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) pulled off a key upset over No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday. Now that the emotions from a roller coaster week have settled, can the Badgers put together a winning streak to improve their NCAA Tournament resume?

For Minnesota (11-10, 5-6), it has won nine of 11 games inside "The Barn." Sophomore sensation Daniel Oturu and transfer guard Marcus Carr could give Wisconsin fits this evening.

Be sure to check out our game previews and give us your thoughts on the game in the comments section below!

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers trail Gophers 18-14 at the 14:20 mark of the first half. Minnesota shooting 8-of-12 from the field, Wisconsin 5-of-8. Teams combining to make six three-pointers (UW 4, Minn 2). Reuvers with six points, Ford with five points.

Second Media Timeout

Badgers trail Gophers 20-16 with 11:44 to play before halftime. Three Wisconsin players have combined to score all the team's points. Trice with five points and four assists. Willis with eight points, Oturu with six points for Minnesota.

Third Media Timeout

Wisconsin's deficit has gone up by as much as 11 but currently sits at 29-20 with 7:05 to play in the half. Badgers have cooled to 33.3% shooting, but Gophers are hovering above 59% in that category.

Last Media Timeout

Minnesota has cooled off but is still shooting 50% with 3:32 to play in the first half. Gophers are one for their last nine attempts but still hold a lead over the Badgers in a 33-25 contest. Reuvers already with 10 points, two rebounds and a block.