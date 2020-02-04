Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers

After an upset win over now-No. 16 Michigan State this past weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers make their way across state borders to face Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

By the time the two rivals meet, Minnesota (11-10 overall, 5-6 Big Ten) will have had about six days of rest since their last conference matchup. The Gophers most recently fell in a 59-51 defeat against No. 20 Illinois on Jan. 30.

This season at home, Minnesota enjoys its home cooking in holding a 9-2 record inside Williams Arena. Away from "The Barn," however, the Gophers have won just two of 10 games (1-7 in true away contests, 1-1 on neutral sites).

For that matter, it will be a "homecoming" for Minnesota natives Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers and true freshman Tyler Wahl.

"Oh man, I already know, I know there's gonna be a lot of boos for him (Davison) and Nate, especially two guys that are coming from there and they play a lot of minutes here at Wisconsin," Trice said on Monday. "So I'm definitely looking forward to some definite boos, especially during the starting lineups."

Trice believes Davison "loves the rivalry" between the two programs.

"He just embraces that to the fullest," Trice said. "He doesn't really take (into) account what other people say on the outside about him or about his game. He just goes out there and plays hard every time."

AllBadgers.com breaks down Minnesota's rankings, stats and players to watch with the help of Trice and Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker.

Minnesota Rankings, Stats

AP Ranking: N/A

KenPom Ranking (as of Feb. 3): No. 38 (No. 29 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 66 adjusted defensive efficiency)

NCAA NET Ranking (as of Feb. 3): No. 44

Stats Minnesota Minnesota's Opponents Points Per Game 70.2 66.1 Field Goal Percentage 42.0 40.9 Three-Point Percentage 31.7 33.2 Free Throw Percentage 72.0 71.5 Rebounds Per Game 38.8 35.8 Assists Per Game 14.7 12.7 Turnovers Per Game 12.1 11.6 Steals Per Game 5.1 5.7 Bocks Per Game 4.9 3.4

Players to Watch

One of the Big Ten's dominant big men, sophomore Daniel Oturu leads the conference in rebounding (11.1 per game) and field goal percentage (58.5%). He ranks second in the conference in scoring (19.7 points per game) and blocks per game (2.6).

On Monday, Tucker called out Minnesota's usage of Oturu.

“He's stepping in for (Jordan) Murphy," Tucker said. "Murphy was a beast down there, down low last year, and he's very long. He's very long and once he gets down low, he can finish. He’s finishing really well.

"But I think it's the combination between him and (Marcus) Carr. They're playing really well together. They set a lot of ball screens, and again, they know what they want to do with the guys that they need to do it with to get wins. Oturu is just, again, the way they use him, and he's going to be relentless all night on trying to get the ball to the post, trying to attack the rim. So whenever you use a guy like that -- like similar when we had Ethan Happ and his usage rate -- he's going to get his numbers. We just got to figure out how to make sure that we make it as hard as possible for him to not catch it as easy.”

Carr, a 6'2 redshirt sophomore guard who transferred from Pitt, ranks second on the team behind Oturu in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounds (5.6 per game). He leads the Gophers in minutes per contest (36.8).

Trice referred to the Toronto native -- who also sits tied for second in the conference in assists per game (6.6) -- as an all-around player who can score on all three levels.

"He creates for other people and finds people really well, and then he's really good at finishing around the basket and drawing fouls," Trice said. "There's a lot of things that we're going to try and take away from him, but I think that the coaches are going to do a great job on our scout for him."

When discussing Carr, Tucker alluded to like other potent Big Ten guards such as Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Nebraska's Cam Mack and Maryland's Anthony Cowan -- if you let them control the tempo and pace, they are dangerous.

"When they can shoot the ball, it makes them even much more so dangerous," Tucker said. "I think from our end, we just got to make sure that we don't let him dictate the pace. We don't let him dictate the tempo. We have to make sure we stay in control of that, and they’re playing much more comfortable at home and confident at home just like any team in the Big Ten. We just have to make sure we take away their easy looks, make it hard for them. We have to be aggressive. Wisconsin foundation has been built on aggressive defense so we have to make sure we keep that and don't let them get any easy looks."

As of Feb. 3, sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur leads the Big Ten in three-pointers per game (2.4) on way to 11.7 points per contest. In 21 starts, he is shooting 37.2% overall but just 32.9% from beyond the arc.

"He gets a lot of open transition looks, and that's when he’s at his best and he's most comfortable. We have to take those away, limit those opportunities.”

Oturu, Carr and Kalscheur all average at least 34 minutes on the floor per game, and five other Gophers play 10.8 minutes or more as well.

Redshirt junior guard and Vanderbilt transfer Payton Willis contributes 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while senior forward Alihan Demir brings in 7.6 points and 4.9 boards per contest as well.