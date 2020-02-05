Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Another border battle takes place on Wednesday night inside Williams Arena as the Wisconsin Badgers hope to take down Minnesota.

UW (13-9 overall, 6-5 Big Ten) upset Michigan State at home on Saturday in a 64-63 win without Brad Davison and Kobe King. Now with the former back from a one-game suspension and the latter gone from the program, Greg Gard's team looks to build off the weekend victory and stay in the conference race.

Minnesota (11-0, 5-6) loves its home cooking as it holds a 9-2 mark inside "The Barn" this season. Sophomore sensation Daniel Oturu is among the Big Ten leaders in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and blocks, while guard Marcus Carr can score and create opportunities for many Gophers on the floor.

AllBadgers.com breaks down how to catch the conference clash, the projected starters and provides our game previews below.

How to Watch

Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Television: BTN with Cory Provus on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst

Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 383

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.6 4.4 3.6 F Aleem Ford 7.9 3.5 1.1 F Tyler Wahl 2.8 3.0 1.2 G Brad Davison 8.8 4.6 1.7 F Nate Reuvers 13.8 5.0 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Minnesota

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Tre' Williams 3.5 2.3 1.0 G Marcus Carr 15.6 5.6 6.6 G Gabe Kalscheur 11.7 2.8 1.3 F Alihan Demir 7.6 4.9 1.4 C Daniel Oturu 19.7 11.1 1.1

*Based on Minnesota's game notes