Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers could not pull off a road victory on Wednesday night across state borders, falling to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 70-52 loss inside Williams Arena.

Despite Minnesota (12-10 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) cooling off in the second half, UW (13-10, 6-6) allowed a home opponent to shoot well early on to set the tone for the game. On that note, Greg Gard's team again could not connect from three-point range away from the Kohl Center.

AllBadgers.com provides key stats, players of the game and leaders from each team in our "Instant Reaction" post. 

Key Stats of the Game

  • Wisconsin shooting percentage in the first half: 35.5
  • Minnesota shooting percentage in the first half: 54.5
  • Wisconsin shooting percentage in the second half: 22.2
  • Minnesota shooting percentage in the second half: 25.0
  • Minnesota three-point percentage in the first half: 50.0 (5-of-10)
  • Wisconsin three-point percentage in the second half: 6.3 (1-of-16)
  • Wisconsin points in the paint: 22
  • Minnesota points in the paint: 24 (at halftime, Gophers held a 24-8 advantage in this category)
  • Biggest lead for Minnesota: 22 (65-43 with 8:11 to play in the second half)

After a Daniel Oturu basket at the 13:31 mark of the second half, the Gophers made just two more shots and 12 points for the rest of the game. They still won by 18.

Player of the Game

Let's go with Minnesota guard Payton Willis. Coming into the game, the Vanderbilt transfer averaged just 8.8 points per game and shooting 36.8% overall -- 33.3% from deep. 

On Wednesday night inside "The Barn," he exploded for 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. That included drilling five of seven attempts from three-point range in addition to pulling down five rebounds.

Leaders for Wisconsin

  • Junior forward Nate Reuvers: 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting, three rebounds
  • Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, 2-of-5 from three-point range, four rebounds
  • Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting, 2-of-9 from three-point range, five rebounds, six assists
  • Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, 15 rebounds

Leaders for Minnesota

  • Redshirt junior guard Payton Willis: 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 5-of-7 from three-point range, five rebounds
  • Redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr: 12 points, 5-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds, 10 assists
  • Sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur: 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, 3-of-8 from three-point range
  • Sophomore center Daniel Oturu: 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 14 rebounds
