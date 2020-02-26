VIDEOS: D'Mitrik Trice on Wisconsin and Big Ten Standings; Nate Reuvers

MADISON, Wis. -- Still riding a four-game winning streak, the Wisconsin Badgers practiced on Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for a significant road test at Ann Arbor in a couple of days.

Wisconsin (17-10 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) will need to contain a Michigan (18-9, 9-7) program that boasts a dynamic set of players in forward Isaiah Livers and guard Zavier Simpson. The Badgers will also have to contain center Jon Teske, guard Eli Brooks, true freshman Franz Wagner, and a pack of other Wolverines inside the Crisler Center.

For now, watch, listen and read up on what forward Nate Reuvers, guard D'Mitrik Trice and assistant coach Dean Oliver discussed on a variety of topics from Tuesday's Badger availability. AllBadgers.com will have a preview of Michigan up on Wednesday highlighting Juwan Howard's program and insight from UW as well.

Assistant Coach Dean Oliver

*On Trevor Anderson and how he's worked back from injury and where he's at in terms of comfortability and contributions:

"Trevor's been great all year. It's hard to tell that he's battling back from injury because he plays with a confidence, and he plays so hard out there.

"If he's 90%, it looks 100%, and he's giving it his all and playing really well. He just has a great feel out there, and like I said, he always gets the ball moving, gets guys in spots and gets other guys shots. Now recently, he's kind of looked at his own shots more often."

Guard D'Mitrik Trice

*On the Big Ten standings and if the team has talked about what's realistic over the last four regular season games:

"I know Maryland is sitting at the top right now. I believe we're tied for second with a few other teams -- emphasis on a few. I know we really want Maryland to lose a few more. Please Maryland, if you're watching, lose a couple more.

"I know that they're at the top, and we really have a chance to do something special ... this year if we continue to win, so we're focused on this next game. This next one's huge. Playing at Michigan, we really, really need to steal this one to keep our name up there in the top two. So yeah, we know that our goal is reachable."

[Reporter mentions that means UW needs to cheer for Minnesota against Maryland on Wednesday night]

"Micah was cheering for Ohio State, and that never happens. That never happens, so yeah, we were definitely watching and cheering on Ohio State to beat Maryland after our game."

Forward Nate Reuvers

*On how the team's responding right now:

"We're playing well. I feel like we fixed a lot of things. Now we just beat Purdue and Rutgers, two teams that kind of -- you could say -- manhandled us in the year. Showing improvement and just kind of playing together."

*With classes and everything, how the players are working to manage with the grind:

"We're late here in the season. Granted, we don't need to practice as long as we would earlier in the season, especially trying to keep our legs fresh, too. I think it actually works fine, just getting in here for (an) hour, hour-and-a-half and just getting our reps in and working on what we need to."