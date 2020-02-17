Looking at Wisconsin's Final 6 Regular Season Games

Wisconsin pulled off an important 81-64 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, allowing the program to hold a 15-10 record heading into the final three weeks of the Big Ten regular season. Within the conference itself, UW currently sits at 8-6 before a Tuesday night home clash against Purdue.

As of Sunday night, Wisconsin is tied for sixth place in the Big Ten alongside Illinois. Ahead of them lie current conference-leader Maryland (11-3) and Penn State (10-4) in first and second place, respectively. Iowa, Rutgers and Michigan State all are tied for third (9-6).

That means Wisconsin is within a half-game of third place and two games outside of second as it approaches its final half-dozen contests. Four of the Badgers' final six will take place inside the Kohl Center, where they have won 11 of 12 this season. The road records for the four foes coming to Madison in the next three weeks are a combined 6-29.

For that matter, five of the six opponents currently have worse conference marks before Monday. That being said, two have better KenPom rankings that Wisconsin's No. 27 (Michigan's 20 and Purdue's 24).

When looking at the the NCAA's NET rankings, only Rutgers (28) is slotted higher than Wisconsin (29), though Michigan (31), Purdue (33) and Minnesota (40) are not far behind.

AllBadgers.com breaks down who Wisconsin will face in the final six regular season games of the year, their respective records/KenPom/NCAA NET rankings (as of Feb. 16), and more.

Feb. 18: Purdue (14-12 overall, 7-8 Big Ten)

Where: Kohl Center

KenPom ranking: 24

NCAA NET ranking: 33

Home/Road Splits: 10-3/3-7

Last time teams played: Defeated Wisconsin 70-51 inside Mackey Arena, which was Kobe King's final game as a Badger.

Current trends: Lost two in a row, 5-5 in last 10 games; most recently lost to Ohio State 68-52 on the road on Saturday.

Feb. 23: Rutgers (18-8, 9-6)

Where: Kohl Center

KenPom ranking: 29

NCAA NET ranking: 28

Home/Road Splits: 17-0/1-6

Last time teams played: Defeated Wisconsin 72-65 win at the RAC on Dec. 11.

Current trends: 6-4 in last 10 games, won 72-57 at home against Illinois at the RAC

Feb. 27: Michigan (16-9, 7-7)

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

KenPom ranking: 20

NCAA NET ranking: 31

Home/Road Splits: 10-4/2-5

Last time teams played: N/A

Current trends: Three-game winning streak as of Feb. 16, 5-5 in last 10 games.

March 1: Minnesota (12-12, 6-8)

Where: Kohl Center

KenPom ranking: 31

NCAA NET ranking: 40

Home/Road Splits: 10-3/1-8

Last time teams played: Defeated Wisconsin 70-52 in home win on Feb. 5.

Current trends: Two-game losing streak, 4-6 in last 10 games.

March 4: Northwestern (6-18, 1-13)

Where: Kohl Center

KenPom ranking: 129

NCAA NET ranking: 158

Home/Road Splits: 4-9/1-8

Last time teams played: N/A

Current trends: 1-9 in its last 10 games, currently riding a nine-game losing streak (second-worst in conference to Nebraska's 10)

March 7: Indiana (16-9, 6-8)