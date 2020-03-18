Wisconsin Wins ESPN's BPI-Projected NCAA Tournament Simulation

Though the NCAA men's basketball tournament, along with other competitions have been canceled due to concerns of the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN decided to simulate what could have been starting this week.

And oddly enough, said simulation picked a Big Ten program, one of its conference champions, to win it all.

That was Wisconsin.

In an article by ESPN Analytics' Seth Walder, the Badgers defeat the BYU Cougars in this faux-national championship game.

Walder explains that they used Joe Lundardi's final predictions/projections from March 12. The expert bracketologist placed Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest region taking on No. 13 seed North Texas to kickoff March Madness.

They then utilized the site's College Basketball Power Index (BPI), whose numbers are updated on a daily basis and are explained as "a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward." Here's more about the BPI from ESPN:

BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.

OK, with all that explained, Walder noted that they used one single simulation, "Simulation No. 2020," to emulate the tournament. In this one, Wisconsin takes it all by doing the following:

Taking down North Texas

Beating No. 12 Liberty (who was simulated to beat No. 5 Auburn)

Defeat No. 9 Marquette in the Sweet 16

Upset No. 3 Duke in the Elite 8

In the Final Four, this ESPN simulation projected UW to take down fellow Big Ten regular season champ Maryland to advance to the national championship game. There, Greg Gard and his Badgers tamed the Cougars to claim their "One Shining Moment."

Again, this is all just one simulation, and in the article, ESPN lays out which programs had the best possible chances to win the tournament based off of its BPI.

With how Wisconsin was surging at the end of the regular season, it does make one think just how far the Badgers could have gone. At least the men's basketball program's Twitter account had some fun with it on Wednesday morning:

How far do you think Wisconsin could have gone? Share your thoughts in the comments field below!