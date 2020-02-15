Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Nebraska

Overcoming their recent road woes, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business in Lincoln with an 81-64 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) exploded during the second half inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Greg Gard's team shot 53.3% from the field and made nine of 13 three-point attempts in those final 20 minutes.

For Nebraska (7-18, 2-12), the losing streak for Fred Hoiberg's program reached 10 games as the Huskers shot under 33% in the second half and could not contain Brad Davison and the Badgers.

AllBadgers.com presents three observations (OK, we're going with a fourth one too -- bonus!) after the win.

Brad Davison Likes Playing Against Nebraska

On Saturday, the junior guard connected on 11-of-17 shooting, 8-of-11 from three-point range on way to tying a career-high 30 points. His eight triples tied a program record for a single-game performance, as he name now will reside next to Bronson Koenig for that accolade.

This has already been said on social media, but in Davison's previous four games, he recorded just 16 points. Add a game to look at his last five? Thirty points.

He also contributed in the offensive success of others, dishing out four assists. In an all-around standout performance, he grabbed five rebounds (four on the defensive end).

Who was Wisconsin's leading scorer against Nebraska on Jan. 21? That would be Davison, who contributed 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 4-of-9 from deep.

D'Mitrik Trice Continues Strong Surge

AllBadgers.com wrote about Trice's areas of emergence on Friday night. Against the Huskers on the road, he scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. All five made shots came from three-point land, and he only missed one shot from deep in the conference clash.

Wisconsin distributed the ball extremely well on Saturday afternoon, dishing out 19 assists on 31 baskets. Trice continued his hot hand with five dimes to his fellow Badgers as he continues to assert himself more on this team.

Nebraska's Shooting Dives in Second Half

In the first 20 minutes, the Huskers made 38.5% of their attempts from the floor but it could have been worse. During the second half, Wisconsin constricted Nebraska to 32.3% shooting (10 of 31).

Overall, standout point guard Cam Mack -- who came into the game averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest -- finished with eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Icelandic export Thorir Thorbjarnarson contributed nearly 12 points per outing while shooting 51.4% from the floor in conference play before the second matchup with UW. He made just three of nine field goal attempts on way to an eight-point performance in the loss.

Despite Nebraska ranking last in the conference in field goal percentage as seen after the game (41.6%), Wisconsin held them below their average at 38.5% earlier this afternoon.

Wisconsin's Shooting, Especially from Deep, Shines in Second Half

Looking at the Big Ten stats after the game, Nebraska sits in last place in the conference in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to make 44.3% of their attempts.

On Saturday, UW connected on 49.2% of their shots (31 of 63). In particular, Greg Gard's team caught fire in the second half with hitting 16 of 30 tries (53.3%).

The Badgers also went off from three-point range after halftime, making nine of 13 attempts. Davison and Trice combined to hit eight of 10 from beyond the arc (Trice was perfect on all three tries in that timeframe).

The quartet of Davison, Trice, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for a 28-of-45 shooting performance to help guide the Badgers to victory.

Other Quick Tidbits