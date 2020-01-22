GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

AllBadgers
MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers host the Nebraska Huskers on Tuesday night inside the Kohl Center in another conference clash.

UW (11-7 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) hopes to bounce back from a road loss at Michigan State on Friday night. Falling in four of its last five games, Nebraska (7-11, 2-5) recently dropped a home contest to Indiana on Sunday.

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers and Huskers tied at 9-9 with 15:54 until halftime. Nebraska shooting 4-of-5 from the field with Thorir Thorbjarnarson recording 5 points early on for Fred Hoiberg's squad. Wisconsin shooting 3-of 7-from the field, but all three shots hit were from beyond the arc.

Second Media Timeout (Nebraska Timeout)

Nebraska takes a timeout as Wisconsin builds a 24-15 lead with 10:46 to play in the first half. Wisconsin nine of 18 from the field, six of 10 from three-point range. Eight different players have scored for UW. Potter leads the way with five points and two rebounds in about three minutes of play.

Third Media Timeout

Another media timeout and Wisconsin's lead has dwindled to five at 24-19 with 7:17 to play left until halftime. Badgers have not scored in the last 3:30 and missed their last four shots.

Last Media Timeout

Badgers lead Huskers 31-26 with 3:26 until halftime. Potter with eight points and four rebounds in about eight minutes of play. Wisconsin has 10 assists already. Wahl, King and Anderson all with three assists each.

