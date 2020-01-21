Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
Another late Tuesday night tipoff awaits the Wisconsin Badgers when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside the Kohl Center.
UW (11-7 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) comes off a rough 67-55 loss at Michigan State last Friday where a 24-6 second half run allowed the Spartans to reassert control over the Badgers.
For Nebraska (7-11, 2-5), Fred Hoiberg's team has lost four of its last five games to start the year off. Can standout guard Cam Mack and the Huskers pull off a key road victory against Bucky?
Check out all the info you need to take in the action from Madison.
How to Watch
- Teams: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 8 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: BTN with Dave Revsine on play-by-play duties and Robbie Hummel as analyst
- Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
Game Previews from AllBadgers.com
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
8.9
3.8
3.2
F
Aleem Ford
8.2
3.8
1.2
G
Kobe King
10.7
3.2
1.3
G
Brad Davison
9.0
4.5
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.9
5.4
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Nebraska
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Cam Mack
12.9
4.6
6.8
G
Dachon Burke, Jr.
11.7
4.0
1.2
G
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
8.1
4.4
1.1
G
Haanif Cheatham
12.7
4.1
1.3
F
Yvan Ouedraogo
5.9
6.2
0.7