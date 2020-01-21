AllBadgers
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

Another late Tuesday night tipoff awaits the Wisconsin Badgers when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside the Kohl Center.

UW (11-7 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) comes off a rough 67-55 loss at Michigan State last Friday where a 24-6 second half run allowed the Spartans to reassert control over the Badgers.

For Nebraska (7-11, 2-5), Fred Hoiberg's team has lost four of its last five games to start the year off. Can standout guard Cam Mack and the Huskers pull off a key road victory against Bucky?

Check out all the info you need to take in the action from Madison.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
  • Time: 8 p.m. CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: BTN with Dave Revsine on play-by-play duties and Robbie Hummel as analyst
  • Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters 

Wisconsin 

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

8.9

3.8

3.2

F

Aleem Ford

8.2

3.8

1.2

G

Kobe King

10.7

3.2

1.3

G

Brad Davison

9.0

4.5

1.8

F

Nate Reuvers

13.9

5.4

0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Nebraska

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Cam Mack

12.9

4.6

6.8

G

Dachon Burke, Jr.

11.7

4.0

1.2

G

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

8.1

4.4

1.1

G

Haanif Cheatham

12.7

4.1

1.3

F

Yvan Ouedraogo

5.9

6.2

0.7

*Based on Nebraska's game notes

Basketball

