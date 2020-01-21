Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Another late Tuesday night tipoff awaits the Wisconsin Badgers when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside the Kohl Center.

UW (11-7 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) comes off a rough 67-55 loss at Michigan State last Friday where a 24-6 second half run allowed the Spartans to reassert control over the Badgers.

For Nebraska (7-11, 2-5), Fred Hoiberg's team has lost four of its last five games to start the year off. Can standout guard Cam Mack and the Huskers pull off a key road victory against Bucky?

Check out all the info you need to take in the action from Madison.

How to Watch

Teams: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Dave Revsine on play-by-play duties and Robbie Hummel as analyst

Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 8.9 3.8 3.2 F Aleem Ford 8.2 3.8 1.2 G Kobe King 10.7 3.2 1.3 G Brad Davison 9.0 4.5 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.9 5.4 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Nebraska

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Cam Mack 12.9 4.6 6.8 G Dachon Burke, Jr. 11.7 4.0 1.2 G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 8.1 4.4 1.1 G Haanif Cheatham 12.7 4.1 1.3 F Yvan Ouedraogo 5.9 6.2 0.7

*Based on Nebraska's game notes